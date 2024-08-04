Southern Brave remain winless in this Hundred season after four matches while Welsh Fire have found enough spark to get their campaign going barring one loss so far. The Brave, champions of last season are now at the bottom of the points table and desperately need a win against Fire at Cardiff on Monday to get their confidence back. Women’s Hundred 2024, Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis(Getty)

LAST 5 MATCHES

WELSH FIRE: NR W L W W

SOUTHERN BRAVE: W L T L L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR WELSH FIRE AND SOUTHERN BRAVE

WELSH FIRE likely XI

Batters: Sophia Dunkley, Ella McCaughan

Allrounders: Hayley Matthews, Phoebe Franklin, Georgia Elwiss

Wicketkeeper: Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Freya Davies, Beth Langston, Georgia Davis

SOUTHERN BRAVE likely XI

Batters: Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana

Allrounders: Georgia Adams, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Naomi Dattani

Wicketkeeper: Rhianna Southby

Bowlers: Lauren Cheatle, Lauren Bell, Tilly Corteen-Coleman

Statistical Performance (Welsh Fire)

Sophia Dunkley

In 27 innings, Sophia Dunkley has scored 824 runs with an average of 37.45 and a strike rate of 134.20. She's also hit 5 fifties, showcasing her consistent performance.

SOPHIA DUNKLEY IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 27

RUNS - 824

AVERAGE – 37.45

STRIKE RATE – 134.20

50s/100s – 5/0

2. Jess Jonassen

In just four innings, Jess Jonassen has taken six wickets, boasting a strike rate of 13.00 and an economy rate of 7.07. Her bowling average stands at 15.33.

JESS JONASSEN IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 4

WICKETS - 6

STRIKE RATE – 13.00

ECONOMY RATE – 7.07

AVERAGE – 15.33

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Welsh Fire)

1. Hayley Matthews

In Fire’s match against London Spirit, Hayley Matthews scored 78 off 46 balls and was also the Player of the Match. In the last game, she scored crucial 20 runs to help Fire beat the Rockets.

2. Sarah Bryce

Sarah Bryce fired up Fire’s win in the last match by scoring a match-winning 51 not out off 39 balls in chase of Rockets’ target of 131.

Statistical Performance (Southern Brave)

1. Danni Wyatt

Danni Wyatt has amassed 845 runs in 30 innings, with an average of 30.17 and a strike rate of 136.73. She has scored 8 fifties, making her a key player in the competition.

DANNI WYATT IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 30

RUNS - 845

AVERAGE – 30.17

STRIKE RATE – 136.73

50s/100s – 8/0

2. Lauren Bell

Lauren Bell has claimed 37 wickets in 28 innings, with a strike rate of 14.56, an economy rate of 7.09, and an average of 17.21, highlighting her effectiveness with the ball.

LAUREN BELL IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 28

WICKETS - 37

STRIKE RATE – 14.56

ECONOMY RATE – 7.09

AVERAGE – 17.21

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Southern Brave)

1. Smriti Mandhana

India’s Smriti Mandhana’s link up with the Southern Brave squad should augur well for the team and help them bounce back in this season’s Hundred campaign.

2. Chloe Tryon

Chloe Tryon is a handy batter down the order and in this Hundred season so far she has made useful contributions with both bat and ball.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played five matches against each other with Welsh Fire having won one match and Southern Brave three.

FIRE V BRAVE - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES: 5

FIRE WON: 1

BRAVE WON: 4

NO RESULT: 0

Venue and Pitch

Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has hosted 11 matches in the Women’s Hundred. The average first and second innings scores at the venue are 130 and 121 respectively. The toss win to match win percentage is 54.55%. The highest score in Women’s Hundred at Cardiff is 181 and the lowest score is 95.

MATCH PREDICTION

Southern Brave may have dominance in the head-to-head record but on current form Welsh Fire are favourites with 80% chance to win.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana

Allrounders: Hayley Matthews, Georgia Adams, Chloe Tryon

Bowlers: Lauren Bell, Jess Jonassen, Freya Davies

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Ella McCaughan

BOWLER – Tilly Corteen-Coleman

ALL-ROUNDER – Phoebe Franklin