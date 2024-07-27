Women’s Hundred, Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams,captain, vice-captain, toss & more

Manchester Originals take on Trent Rockets at their home Old Trafford in Manchester on Monday. After having lost their opening game of the season, Originals would be under extra pressure in front of the home crowd. On the other hand, Trent Rockets have started their campaign with a win. Women’s Hundred, Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and more(Getty)

LAST 5 MATCHES

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS: L L W L L

TRENT ROCKETS: L W W L W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR MANCHESTER ORIGINALS AND TRENT ROCKETS

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS likely XI

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Emma Lamb, Evelyn Jones, Alice Monaghan

Allrounders: Kathryn Bryce, Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney, Ellie Threlkeld

Bowlers: Kim Garth, Lauren Filer

TRENT ROCKETS likely XI

Batters: Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens

Allrounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Katie George

Wicketkeeper: Natasha Wraith

Bowlers: Alana King, Josie Groves, Grace Potts, Kirstie Gordon

Statistical Performance (Manchester Originals)

1. Laura Wolvaardt

In her 20 innings in The Hundred, Laura Wolvaardt has amassed 651 runs with an impressive average of 40.68. She maintains a strike rate of 120.77 and has scored three fifties.

LAURA WOLVAARDT IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 20

RUNS - 651

AVERAGE – 40.68

STRIKE RATE – 120.77

50s/100s – 3/0

2. Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone has played 19 innings in The Hundred, taking 21 wickets. Her strike rate stands at 17.33, with an economy rate of 6.59 and an average of 19.04.

SOPHIE ECCLESTONE IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 19

WICKETS - 21

STRIKE RATE – 17.33

ECONOMY RATE – 6.59

AVERAGE – 19.04

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Manchester Originals)

1. Emma Lamb

Emma Lamb in The Hundred has scored 331 runs in 20 innings, including a fifty. She would be a hot pick for Manchester Originals.

2. Fi Morris

Fi Morris is a key player in the Originals lineup, both handy with the bat and ball. In the last match, she picked two wickets.

Statistical Performance (Trent Rockets)

1. Nat Sciver-Brunt

Nat Sciver-Brunt has scored 700 runs in 21 innings in The Hundred, with an impressive average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 135.65. She has scored four fifties.

NAT SCIVER-BRUNT IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 21

RUNS - 700

AVERAGE – 46.66

STRIKE RATE - 135.65

50s/100s – 4/0

2. Kirstie Gordon

Kirstie Gordon has taken 28 wickets in 23 innings in The Hundred. Her strike rate is 14.82, with an economy rate of 7.18 and an average of 17.75.

KIRSTIE GORDON IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 23

WICKETS - 28

STRIKE RATE - 14.82

ECONOMY RATE – 7.18

AVERAGE – 17.75

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Trent Rockets)

1. Bryony Smith

Bryony Smith has had a successful run in The Hundred with 504 runs in 23 innings at a strike rate of 130.23, including three fifties.

2. Grace Scrivens

Grace Scrivens has scored 124 runs in nine innings, and in the opening game of the season, she scored 32 runs off 22 balls.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played three matches against each other with Trent Rockets having won two and one match won by Manchester Originals.

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS V TRENT ROCKETS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES: 3

ORIGINALS WON: 1

ROCKETS WON: 2

NO RESULT: 2 0

Venue and Pitch

The Old Trafford in Manchester has been host to 10 matches in the Women’s Hundred. The average first and second innings scores at the venue are 122 and 110 respectively. The toss win to match win percentage is 50%. The highest score in Women’s Hundred at this venue is 163 and the lowest score is 76.

MATCH PREDICTION

Trent Rockets are favourites to win the match against Manchester Originals with the win percentage of 80.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens, Emma Lamb

Allrounders: Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone, Nat Sciver-Brunt

Bowlers: Kirstie Gordon (VC), Alana King, Lauren Filer

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Evelyn Jones

BOWLER – Kim Garth

ALL-ROUNDER – Kathryn Bryce