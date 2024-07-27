Women’s Hundred, Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams,captain, vice-captain, toss & more
All you need to know about the Fantasy XI of the Women's Hundred match between Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets.
Manchester Originals take on Trent Rockets at their home Old Trafford in Manchester on Monday. After having lost their opening game of the season, Originals would be under extra pressure in front of the home crowd. On the other hand, Trent Rockets have started their campaign with a win.
LAST 5 MATCHES
MANCHESTER ORIGINALS: L L W L L
TRENT ROCKETS: L W W L W
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR MANCHESTER ORIGINALS AND TRENT ROCKETS
MANCHESTER ORIGINALS likely XI
Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Emma Lamb, Evelyn Jones, Alice Monaghan
Allrounders: Kathryn Bryce, Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone
Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney, Ellie Threlkeld
Bowlers: Kim Garth, Lauren Filer
TRENT ROCKETS likely XI
Batters: Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens
Allrounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Katie George
Wicketkeeper: Natasha Wraith
Bowlers: Alana King, Josie Groves, Grace Potts, Kirstie Gordon
Statistical Performance (Manchester Originals)
1. Laura Wolvaardt
In her 20 innings in The Hundred, Laura Wolvaardt has amassed 651 runs with an impressive average of 40.68. She maintains a strike rate of 120.77 and has scored three fifties.
LAURA WOLVAARDT IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 20
RUNS - 651
AVERAGE – 40.68
STRIKE RATE – 120.77
50s/100s – 3/0
2. Sophie Ecclestone
Sophie Ecclestone has played 19 innings in The Hundred, taking 21 wickets. Her strike rate stands at 17.33, with an economy rate of 6.59 and an average of 19.04.
SOPHIE ECCLESTONE IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 19
WICKETS - 21
STRIKE RATE – 17.33
ECONOMY RATE – 6.59
AVERAGE – 19.04
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Manchester Originals)
1. Emma Lamb
Emma Lamb in The Hundred has scored 331 runs in 20 innings, including a fifty. She would be a hot pick for Manchester Originals.
2. Fi Morris
Fi Morris is a key player in the Originals lineup, both handy with the bat and ball. In the last match, she picked two wickets.
Statistical Performance (Trent Rockets)
1. Nat Sciver-Brunt
Nat Sciver-Brunt has scored 700 runs in 21 innings in The Hundred, with an impressive average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 135.65. She has scored four fifties.
NAT SCIVER-BRUNT IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 21
RUNS - 700
AVERAGE – 46.66
STRIKE RATE - 135.65
50s/100s – 4/0
2. Kirstie Gordon
Kirstie Gordon has taken 28 wickets in 23 innings in The Hundred. Her strike rate is 14.82, with an economy rate of 7.18 and an average of 17.75.
KIRSTIE GORDON IN THE HUNDRED
INNINGS - 23
WICKETS - 28
STRIKE RATE - 14.82
ECONOMY RATE – 7.18
AVERAGE – 17.75
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Trent Rockets)
1. Bryony Smith
Bryony Smith has had a successful run in The Hundred with 504 runs in 23 innings at a strike rate of 130.23, including three fifties.
2. Grace Scrivens
Grace Scrivens has scored 124 runs in nine innings, and in the opening game of the season, she scored 32 runs off 22 balls.
Team Head to Head
Both teams have played three matches against each other with Trent Rockets having won two and one match won by Manchester Originals.
MANCHESTER ORIGINALS V TRENT ROCKETS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
MATCHES: 3
ORIGINALS WON: 1
ROCKETS WON: 2
NO RESULT: 2 0
Venue and Pitch
The Old Trafford in Manchester has been host to 10 matches in the Women’s Hundred. The average first and second innings scores at the venue are 122 and 110 respectively. The toss win to match win percentage is 50%. The highest score in Women’s Hundred at this venue is 163 and the lowest score is 76.
MATCH PREDICTION
Trent Rockets are favourites to win the match against Manchester Originals with the win percentage of 80.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney
Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens, Emma Lamb
Allrounders: Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone, Nat Sciver-Brunt
Bowlers: Kirstie Gordon (VC), Alana King, Lauren Filer
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Evelyn Jones
BOWLER – Kim Garth
ALL-ROUNDER – Kathryn Bryce
