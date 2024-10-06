Pakistan cricketer Aliya Riaz covers her face, can't stop laughing at India's Asha Sobhana's easy drop catch

The India versus Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup has plenty of stakes riding on it, with both teams hungry for a win to help their progress in the group stages. Asha Sobhana's drop led to A,iya Riaz of Pakistan seeing the funny side of things.(Screengrabs, Hotstar)

Despite the tense nature of the match, there was a light-hearted moment in the first innings between the two teams.

Opener Muneeba Ali was batting on 14 for Pakistan after a slow powerplay, and looked to create a boundary with a scoop-flick over fine leg. However, she didn’t get enough elevation and seemed to have picked out Asha Sobhana.

However, Asha couldn’t hang on to a fairly routine chance, spilling the ball and giving the Pakistan wicketkeeper a reprieve soon after the end of the powerplay.

Cameras showed a disappointed Asha reacting to the drop, before turning to all-rounder Aliya Riaz sitting in the dressing room for Pakistan, who gave a sheepish smile as a reaction to the good fortune falling in Pakistan’s favour.

Thankfully for Asha, the drop wouldn’t cost much, as Shreyanka Patil beat Muneeba in the air as she looked to step down and attack. She was stumped by Richa Ghosh for a toiling 17(26), meaning Asha’s drop didn’t cause too much damage.

Last laugh for Asha

However, history would repeat itself as a flayed cut shot by Fatima Sana in the 13th over was put down once again by Asha, once again off the bowling Arundhati Reddy, who was left fuming at the pair of drops. This was a tougher chance, but Asha was nonetheless reconciled by her teammates after the tough moments in the match.

Asha would come in to bowl the following over, and although Fatima hit her for two boundaries, got the last laugh as a sharp edge was caught brilliantly by wicketkeeper Ghosh to dismiss the dangerous Pakistan batter, who was the star with the bat in Pakistan’s opening win over Sri Lanka.

Pakistan find themselves in trouble at the end of 14 overs, restricted to 70-6, with every Indian bowler used thus far contributing with a wicket. Experienced Nida Dar will look to consolidate the innings as they try to put up a difficult score for India, who come off a tough chase in a losing cause against New Zealand.