Richa Ghosh's moment of Dhoni-like magic, takes lightning-quick one-handed stunner vs PAK a day after horrid drop catch

One of the key reasons behind India's horrid start to the Women's T20 World Cup has been their poor fielding, which was on display at large in their tournament opener against New Zealand in Dubai in Friday. And glimpses if it on Sunday as well, in the must-win encounter against Pakistan at the same venue. Amid the fielding woes, wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh produced a moment of MS Dhoni-like magic behind the stumps. Richa Ghosh took a one-handed stunner against Pakistan

On Friday, Richa too was among the culprits who dropped a easy catch during the match against New Zealand, when Suzie Bates sent a skier off the top edge. The Indian made a meal out it as the ball slipped out of her gloves en route to a shocking 58-run loss which left the team's semifinal hopes hanging in the balance.

However, a day later, Richa redeemed herself with an absolute stunner behind the stumps in the final ball of the 14th over of Pakistan's innings. Asha Sobhana, who dropped two easy catches, dished out a flighted delivery outside-off as the ball gripped and turned away sharply. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana looked for another slog sweep, after her first two attempts went for consecutive boundaries in the last two balls, but the ball took the outside edge. But just when she felt she could escape with the false execution of the shot, Richa, showing brilliant reflexes, stuck her right hand out and grabbed a one-handed stunner. The replays later showed a reaction time of just 0.44 seconds.

Pakistan set 106-run target for India

A day after a poor display of bowling from the Indian attack, the Women in Blue bounced back with a more disciplined show with the ball as they restricted Pakistan to just 105 for eight in 20 overs in the much-anticipated Women's T20 World Cup match.

Pakistan wanted to get a good total on the board in the day game, so captain Sana had opted to bat first in Dubai, but they failed to get off to a good start and struggled through the innings. In fact, Nida Dar was the top scorer for Pakistan with 28 off 34 balls.

The Indian bowlers maintained a tight line and length to stifle the Pakistan batters while picking up wickets regularly. Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil (2/12) and Arundhati Reddy (3/19) were the pick of the bowlers as they grabbed five wickets between them.