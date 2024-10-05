Women’s T20 World Cup: Under-pressure India take on Pakistan

Mumbai: Shaken by the heavy defeat in their tournament opener, the onus is on the India women’s team to regroup and get their ICC T20 Women’s World Cup campaign back on track with a solid performance against Pakistan on Sunday. India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur bats against New Zealand in Dubai on Friday. (AP)

On paper, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side are a much stronger side than the team from across the border but their confidence has taken a hit after the 58-run drubbing at the hands of New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

The venue for India’s next two league games are the same, but Sunday’s encounter will have a buzz that most India-Pakistan encounters generate. With a good crowd expected to turn up, the Women in Blue will be hoping that the energy in the stands will rub off on them after a listless showing against New Zealand.

Billed as one of the pre-tournament favourites because the conditions in the UAE are similar to the subcontinent, India had a forgettable outing – they were bowled out for 102 in 19 overs chasing a tough target of 161.

After being found wanting in all three departments, India can’t allow a repeat of their bowling. They conceded the advantage very early and were left chasing the game after a 67-run opening stand between Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer, who attacked in the powerplay, followed by skipper Sophie Devine’s superb 57 not out from 36 balls. Indian bowlers were equally poor in the slog overs. Deepti Sharma was targetted in the 18th over and New Zealand finished strongly.

India’s over dependence on Smriti Mandhana was also exposed. Once the left-handed opener holed out in the deep, none of their batters crossed Harmanpreet’s 15 runs. Only five reached double-figures.

With India’s Plan A coming a cropper, the think-tank has to get their gameplan right. They are banking on Harmanpreet to click at No.3 and Jemimah Rodrigues at No.4. But experts feel Jemimah may be better suited at No.3 in an anchor role and the explosive Harmanpreet more effective at No.4.

The India skipper admitted the fielders need to be sharper. “In fielding, we made some mistakes so that is a learning for us going forward,” she said after the match. Renuka Thakur was sloppy in the outfield and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh bungled in the Powerplay.

On the face of it, it’s just one bad day in office and there’s a lot of cricket left to be played, but there’s no denying that India will be feeling the heat because of the tough Group A they are in. After Sunday’s game, Harmanpreet’s team needs to overcome the tricky Sri Lanka on October 9 before facing holders Australia on October 13.

India have dominated Pakistan, boasting a 12-3 overall record in women’s T20Is, and a 5-2 record at T20 World Cups.

Despite those numbers making India favourites, they go into this match with the pressure of a must-win game. “We didn’t play our best cricket. Going forward we know every game is important,” Harmanpreet said at the presentation ceremony. “We know this group is capable of better; this wasn’t the start we were expecting but we have to go from here.”

Given Australia’s record in the tournament, it will take some doing to beat them, and if India lose to Pakistan or Sri Lanka in the five-team group, their qualification chances will be all but over. Both will be tricky opponents. Sri Lanka will have the psychological advantage, having beaten India in the Asia Cup final in July. Though India have a superior record, Pakistan will have their tail up going into Sunday’s game as they upset Sri Lanka in their opening match.

India will not only have to win, they will need a major net run-rate boost after the 58-run rout. Only two teams will qualify from a group.

India’s middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues said it was important to take it one game at a time. “We know every game from here is so crucial. At the same time, we’re going to go one game at a time and just make sure we stick to our process and do our job well. If we can do that, I think if we play our best cricket, we can win matches,” she said. “We need to keep moving on and keep picking ourselves up. We can’t stay stuck at this game. We need to pick ourselves up, and I think that will show the character of this team.”