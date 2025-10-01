Women’s World Cup: The philosophy in Amanjot’s success

Guwahati: She’s funny, philosophical, and disarmingly confident. Amanjot Kaur has a way of dropping one-liners that linger long after she has left the room. India allrounder Amanjot Kaur during her (L) vital innings of 57 on course to beating Sri Lanka the ICC Women's ODI World Cup at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. (AFP)

“Ghayal sher kuch kadam peeche leke lambi chhalaang maarta hai (the injured lion takes a few steps back before making a big leap),” she said when asked to talk about her comeback.

In front of a record crowd of over 22,000 in Guwahati on Tuesday night in the opening game of the Women’s ODI World Cup, India found themselves in trouble at 124/6 after Sri Lanka’s Inoka Ranaweera struck thrice in an over. The top order had crumbled and the crowd had gone quiet.

In walked Amanjot to partner Deepti Sharma and stitch together a 103-run stand off 99 balls — it was the turning point of the match. Thanks to her 57 runs and 1/37 with the ball, India had turned a crisis into a morale-boosting 59-run win under the rain-rule.

In the post-match press conference, she delivered another mic-drop line: “You can’t say that India was in trouble, I was yet to bat.”

The 25-year-old may have laughed after saying it but in that one sentence lay a glimpse of something India has long craved — a self-assured, genuine seam-bowling allrounder.

For years that role was identified for Pooja Vastrakar. She had the talent but her body often let her down. A series of injuries opened the door for Amanjot, who was called up for the tri-series in South Africa in 2023. Harmanpreet Kaur’s familiarity with her because of Punjab cricket meant that she could trust her at Mumbai Indians in Women’s Premier League and in the Indian team.

She repaid that faith with a sequence of impactful starts. A Player-of-the-Match award on T20I debut in 2023. A four-wicket haul on ODI debut later that year. And now, a composed fifty on her ODI World Cup debut. These aren’t just flashes of talent, they seem like signs of someone who thrives in the big moments. Clutch players, as they say.

But beneath the swagger lies a story of patience. “Nerves do exist — it’s the first match of the World Cup after all,” she said. “The hype, the crowd, the jitters are normal. The old Aman, if she played six dots in a row, would have hit the seventh for a big one. But rehab taught me patience and gratitude. Jitna mile utna kaafi hai (You should be content with what you have). You shouldn’t expect big things each time. Whatever I needed to do today, God gave me the ability to do precisely that.”

A stress fracture of the back and a ligament tear in her hand sidelined her in April 2024. In 2025, right after an impressive T20I series against England, she missed the last T20I and two ODIs. She also sat out the Australia ODI series which was crucial preparation ahead of the World Cup. There were whispers about her fitness and what her absence might mean for the team’s balance.

But Amanjot chose to stay clam and not rush. After consulting with the coaches and support staff, she decided to give her body the time it needed. For her, being an allrounder is a blessing. It’s a chance to contribute in three departments and she wanted to arrive at the World Cup ready to do it all.

“I felt really good that I got the break because I learnt so much. You can take an injury as a setback, but what those eight months taught me, I hadn’t learnt in six years of my career.”

That perspective shows up in her humourous side too. She jokes that her one-liners are a result of watching too many reels. But with the jokes also come flashes of quiet wisdom.

“It’s cricket, that’s how it goes. Kabhi hass ke din nikaloge, kabhi ro ke din nikaloge, nikaalne aap hi ko hain (You can get through your days -- laughing or crying, but get through them you must). That’s why I keep faith in God. How much He gives, I know it will be enough for me and my team.”