"Wonder why they played first match against NZ": Ramiz Raja's surprising take after Pakistan's heavy defeat against India

ANI |
Feb 24, 2025 08:37 PM IST

Following Pakistan's heavy defeat against India, which jeopardised their title defence, Ramiz questioned the team's strategy. "I wonder why Pakistan played their first match against New Zealand. They should have played their first match against Bangladesh. Even though Bangladesh is a strong side, it was still comparatively an easy match for them," Ramiz said on his YouTube channel.

Islamabad [Pakistan], : Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja questioned why Pakistan began its campaign against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy, rather than Bangladesh after India humbled Pakistan in a high-voltage clash in Dubai.

After enduring two defeats on the trot, Pakistan barely hangs in the semi-final race. A couple of permutation combinations keep Mohammad Rizwan's side in the mix. If one of the results goes against Pakistan, their title defence will end in the group stage.

Ramiz believes that playing Bangladesh first would have put equal pressure on each team in Group A, rather than allowing New Zealand to gain an early advantage. Pakistan's defeat to New Zealand put pressure on the team, which was exacerbated by their loss to India.

After Pakistan surrendered to a thumping 60-run defeat against New Zealand, the significance of their high-octane clash against arch-rival India soared to new levels.

Victory was the only way for Pakistan to keep their fate in the Champions Trophy. However, the Men in Green had no answer to the formidable India side as they succumbed to a six-wicket defeat.

"They played against them in the opener and lost. The defeat created pressure on Pakistan. I don't understand why Pakistan didn't play their first match against Bangladesh or India. If that happened, the pressure would be equal," he added.

In the high-voltage clash, Virat Kohli was the mastermind behind Pakistan's title defence falling in jeopardy. Often regarded as the 'chase master', Virat proved to be a hurdle Pakistan couldn't overcome even after implementing their ploy.

He figured out the flawless route for chasing the 242-run target and executed it perfectly. While steering India towards the finishing line, he slammed his 51st ODI century and became the fastest to 14,000 ODI runs.

With a shot clean as a whistle, Virat found the boundary rope to celebrate his unbeaten ton and India's six-wicket victory with a handful of overs to spare.

"Virat's knock had everything. There was calmness and attack. He maintained the pace well. Overall, Virat Kohli was a complete package. He keeps on challenging himself. He played confidently against every bowler and didn't allow anyone to settle," Ramiz added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

