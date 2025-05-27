Won’t be easy for Virat-Rohit to play only ODIs: Kumble  

Mumbai: To many Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s decision to extend their ODI careers, the only format they will continue to play international cricket is a curious one. Kohli and Sharma’s Test retirement saw 190 Test match experience taken away from the Indian team sheet in the upcoming series against England. (PTI)

Earlier this month, within days of each other, Kohli and Sharma ended their Test career. Last year, both the senior batters had retired from T20I cricket after helping India lift the 2024 World Cup.

“They are both great players. But it will not be easy to do what they need to do, which is to just play ODIs which are five months down the line. No matter who you are and how well you have played in your careers,” Anil Kumble, former India captain said in a fireside chat to mark Australia’s summer of 2024-25 on Monday.

Part of the reason experts are skeptical about sticking only to ODI cricket is how spaced out the bilateral ODI calendar is. The Indian team is scheduled to play three ODIs in Bangladesh in August, three in Australia in October and three at home against South Africa in December. Besides, the entire focus in the white-ball calendar, next year will be on the T20I World Cup in India. The next ODI World Cup in Africa is more than two years away.

“Ideally, they would like to play the 2027 World Cup. We saw Australia winning the 2023 World Cup against India. But it will be difficult. It will not be easy; where you are preparing only for ODIs because there are not too many ODI matches.” Kumble added.

Recently, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir was non-committal when asked about Kohli-Sharma’s ambition to play the next ODI cricket.

‘Shubman will look to create his legacy’

“Captaining India will be different from captaining for franchise or in state cricket. It comes with its own responsibility and pressure. But I am sure Shubman is capable,” the former captain said.

“And transitions are bound to happen. Without the three pillars of Indian cricket over a long period of time – Kohli, Sharma and R Ashwin, it will be difficult for us as fans, not to see those three names. But it’s something the dressing room will get used to over a period of time. It is a start for a young team in a new cycle and the current team will will look to hold the trophy. Shubman will look to create that kind of legacy,” he added.