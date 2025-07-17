World Championship of Legends 2025 Livestreaming: Everything you need to know as Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee and more return

Some of the great players of yesteryear will be making their return to the cricket field this month for yet another tournament built for legends of their game to wear their country’s jersey again. The World Championship of Legends returns this summer to England, with heroes and stars set to compete in a total of 18 matches across four venues. India Champions celebrate their trophy win at World Championship of Legends in 2024.

Here is all you need to know about the World Championship of Legends 2025:

Which teams are participating in the World Championship of Legends 2025?

The six teams that will be represented at the World Championship of Legends 2025 are India, Pakistan, South Africa, England, Australia, and West Indies.

Where will the World Championship of Legends 2025 be played?

The World Championship of Legends 2025 will be played at four venues across England: Edgbaston in Birmingham, Headingley in Leeds, the County Ground in Northampton, and Grace Road in Leicester.

Edgbaston will host the opening stage of the tournament, as well as both semifinals and the final, same as in 2024.

When will the World Championship of Legends 2025 be held?

The World Championship of Legends 2025 will begin on 18th July 2025, with the final set to be played on 2nd August 2025. England Champions vs Pakistan Champions will start the tournament.

Who are the captains for each of the six teams in the World Championship of Legends 2025?

The captains in the World Championship of Legends 2025 will be Brett Lee for Australia, Yuvraj Singh for India, Shahid Afridi for Pakistan, Eoin Morgan for England, AB de Villiers for South Africa, and Chris Gayle for West Indies.

Who are the defending champions of the World Championship of Legends 2025?

The previous edition of the World Championship of Legends was won by India Champions, who beat Pakistan Champions in the final by 5 wickets.

Where will the World Championship of Legends 2025 be broadcast in India?

World Championship of Legends 2025 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the World Championship of Legends 2025 be livestreamed in India?

World Championship of Legends 2025 will be livestreamed on the FanCode app and website in India.