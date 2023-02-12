'World cricket hasn't seen an all-rounder like Jadeja': Ex-PAK star reserves highest of praises for India all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja made a sensational return following his knee injury, which kept the all-rounder on the sideline for several months. Playing his first international fixture against Australia in Nagpur since recovering from the injury, Jadeja emerged as one of the standout players from the Indian camp and was also named the Player of the Match for his all-round display.

Jadeja made his impact right from the opening day, scalping five wickets in the first innings, which helped the hosts bundle out Australia for 177. He then made an similar impact with the bat as he chipped in with a crucial 70 as India piled a gigantic 400 on the board.

Jadeja impressed many in the cricket fraternity with his explosive performance and former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria reserved the highest of praises for the all-rounder. "World cricket hasn't seen an all-rounder like Ravindra Jadeja. He dominates every department, be it batting, bowling or fielding. He is one such player that the captain will want to have in the playing XI every single time. He constantly creates pressure on the opposition," Kaneria said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Sharing his views on Jadeja's incredible comeback, Kaneria further stated: "He didn't play cricket for around six months, but still kept himself in good shape and worked on his fitness. It is never easy to make a return, that too against a team like Australia. It was outstanding that he was able to come up with such a dominating performance in his comeback match against a big team."

Apart from Jadeja, R Ashwin too had a field outing with the ball. The carrom-ball specialist bagged five wickets in the second innings to pack Australia for 91 in the second innings, helping India start the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a dominant win by an innings and 132 runs.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma led the side from the front as he slammed 120, while all-rounder Axar Patel also chipped in with 84 runs.

