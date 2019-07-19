World Cup 2019: Champions England receive unexpected gift from WWE COO Triple H

England lifted their maiden World Cup trophy last week after a series of unexpected twists in the final against New Zealand. The match had it all - delayed start, low-scoring thrill, controversial overthrow runs, a tie, a superover and then a controversial ICC ruling, that eventually saw the hosts England winning the trophy. Now, as the celebrations in England continues, the WWE COO Triple H sent an unexpected gift to the title winners.

The former 14-time World Champion, in a tweet, wrote that the pro-wrestling industry will send a customised WWE World Championship belt to the England Cricket team. “An incredible tournament, an awe-inspiring final, and a team of worthy champions. Congratulations to @EnglandCricket for winning the ICC Men’s @CricketWorldCup 2019! This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS!” he wrote on Twitter.

An incredible tournament, an awe-inspiring final, and a team of worthy champions. Congratulations to @EnglandCricket for winning the ICC Men’s @CricketWorldCup 2019! This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS! @WWEUK pic.twitter.com/hSesoSIwcc — Triple H (@TripleH) July 19, 2019

Ben Stokes was the star of the show in the final of the ICC World Cup between hosts England and New Zealand at Lord’s. Stokes played a match-winning innings of 84 runs to guide England to the score of 241, which tied the match with the Kiwis. In the subsequent super over, Stokes again stole the headlines as hit 8 runs off 3 balls to give New Zealand a target of 16 to win the World Cup.

Stokes admitted memories of the off-field incident that threatened his career triggered his tears after England’s historic World Cup triumph. Stokes was found not guilty of affray following a street brawl during a night out in Bristol in 2017. The all-rounder was banned and fined by the England and Wales Cricket Board after accepting a charge of bringing the game into disrepute.

“I won’t look back and say I redeemed myself or anything like that - I’m an athlete and a cricketer and it’s what we are paid to do, to win trophies,” Stokes told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday. It was coming back from all of that, it was tough. Getting back into cricket obviously massively helped straight after that.

