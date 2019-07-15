World Cup 2019 final, New Zealand vs England: England’s World Cup 2019 win despite epic super over tie - Explained

England were crowned world champions for the first time as they defeated New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday. The regulation 50 overs ended in a tie as both teams managed to score 241 and the resultant super over also failed to produce any clear result as they ended up scoring 15 runs each in their respective overs. However, the hosts clinched the encounter due to a tie-break rule because they hit the most boundaries. In the 50-over contest, England hit 24 boundaries while New Zealand had 16. And, in the Super Over, the home team blasted two fours, and Jimmy Neesham scored a six off Jofra Archer’s bowling.

England were all out for 241 on the last ball of the 50th over, chasing New Zealand’s 241 for eight.

England scored 14 in the last over but Mark Wood was run out seeking the second run that would have won it for the hosts. Ben Stokes, who finished on 84 not out, came back for the Super Over with Jos Buttler amid scenes never before seen at the home of cricket.

New Zealand needed two off the last ball of Jofra Archer’s over but Martin Guptill was run out coming back for the second run and England triumphed due to hitting more boundaries on the day.

England, three-times runners-up previously, had bowled and fielded superbly to restrict 2015 runners-up New Zealand to 241-8, with Liam Plunkett and Chris Woakes each taking three wickets.

Henry Nicholls made 55 and Tom Latham 47 without ever really looking comfortable but the score began to look challenging as England slumped to 86-4 before Stokes and Buttler put on 110 to set up the amazing finale.

