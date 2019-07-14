Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 14, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
LIVE BLOG

England vs New Zealand Live Score, Final World Cup 2019: Favourites vs scrappers in a bid to script history

England vs New Zealand Live Score: Catch all the live score and updates from the Cricket World Cup 2019 Final, Eng vs NZ, from the Lord’s Cricket Ground

By HT Correspondent | Jul 14, 2019 10:49 IST
highlights

England vs New Zealand, Live score and updates: 47 matches, 6 weeks, rain, turmoil, political messaging, jostling, drama, mirth, heartbreaks, spills and thrills - it all boils down to this. Eoin Morgan staring at Kane Williamson, England facing off New Zealand. Two captains who have forged their respective sides according to their own ethos, two captains who are extremely likely, but on the day, it will be more about the 10 men standing around them and how they respond to pressure, nerves and expectations. Well, for both these sides, this is the chance to be torch-bearers for the generations to follow and when they clinch that World Cup, perhaps stir the cricketing souls, for one decisive time. Is it then coming home, Kane? Will it stay at home, Eoin?

 

England vs New Zealand, World Cup final, live score and updates:

10:41 hrs IST

Preview

Cricket’s moment of reckoning arrives in a few hours when England take on New Zealand in the World Cup final at Lord’s on a super Sunday for sports. The irony is not lost on most pragmatic fans as cricket jostles for their attention on a day Roger Federer tries to elevate an already staggering Wimbledon record and Lewis Hamilton aims to go past Alain Prost and Jim Clarke with a sixth British Grand Prix win. Making Sunday’s final free-to-air is a last-ditch attempt to keep the country hooked on cricket but the English will not be swayed merely by that. They want a World Cup to go along with it.

Read the preview here.

trending topics