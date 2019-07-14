England vs New Zealand Live Score, Final World Cup 2019: Favourites vs scrappers in a bid to script history

England vs New Zealand, Live score and updates: 47 matches, 6 weeks, rain, turmoil, political messaging, jostling, drama, mirth, heartbreaks, spills and thrills - it all boils down to this. Eoin Morgan staring at Kane Williamson, England facing off New Zealand. Two captains who have forged their respective sides according to their own ethos, two captains who are extremely likely, but on the day, it will be more about the 10 men standing around them and how they respond to pressure, nerves and expectations. Well, for both these sides, this is the chance to be torch-bearers for the generations to follow and when they clinch that World Cup, perhaps stir the cricketing souls, for one decisive time. Is it then coming home, Kane? Will it stay at home, Eoin?

