England vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019 final: Statistical preview of the blockbuster contest at the Lord’s

England face New Zealand in the World Cup final on Sunday knowing years of planning come down to a single day at Lord’s. When England exited the 2015 edition with an embarrassing defeat by Bangladesh, few were tipping them as potential champions in four years’ time. The challenge for England is to embrace the hype surrounding Sunday’s fixture without letting it inhibit them from playing their brand of “fearless” cricket. It is perhaps appropriate that England are facing New Zealand in a final between two sides who have yet to win the World Cup. Let’s take a look at some important numbers and milestones that can be reached during this contest:

293: Average 1st innings score at this venue extrapolated over the last 10 completed ODIs.

0-1: New Zealand’s win-loss record (W-0, L-1) in their previous World Cup final.

0-3: England’s win-loss record (W-0, L-3) in their previous World Cup finals.

1992: The last time England contested a World Cup Final.They lost to Pakistan by 22 runs.

2015: The previous (and only other) time New Zealand contested a World Cup Final.They lost to Australia by 7 wickets.

7/9: England have won 7 of the last 9 ODIs between these two sides. This includes a sequence of 4 successive victories leading into this match.

326: The highest successful ODI chase at this venue. India managed 326/8 (target: 326) against England in 2002.

5/5: Each of the last 5 ODIs at this venue have been won by the team batting first.

1: run required by Kane Williamson to become the captain with the most runs in a single WC edition. He has scored 548 runs in this WC. Currently he is tied with Mahela Jayawardene who also had 548 runs in the 2007 WC.

13: runs required by Ross Taylor to complete 1000 runs in WC matches.

24: runs required by Martin Guptill to complete 1000 runs in WC matches.

82: England has taken the most wickets (82) in this WC.

38: Wickets for Trent Boult in ODIs in 2019, the most by any bowler.

27.68: The bowling average of New Zealand is the best by a team in this WC.

4.91: The bowling economy of New Zealand is the best by a team in this WC.

33.77: The bowling strike rate of New Zealand is the best by a team in this WC.

4: more runs required by Jonny Bairstow to complete 500 runs in this WC.

12: The number of catches taken by Joe Root is the most by a fielder in a single WC edition.

38: Wickets for Trent Boult in ODIs this year, the most by any bowler.

132.21: Jos Buttler’s strike rate in the World Cup, the second-best by any batsman who has batted 10 times in this tournament: Only Glenn Maxwell has a higher strike rate: 169.25.

3: more dismissals for Jos Buttler to break the ENG record for most dismissals effected by an ENG wicketkeeper in the World Cup. o Buttler has effected 21 dismissals; Alec Stewart effected 23 dismissals.

4: more dismissals for Tom Latham to break the record for most dismissals effected by a wicketkeeper in a single World Cup. The record is held by Adam Gilchrist who managed 21 dismissals in 2003: Latham currently has effected 18 dismissals.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 19:13 IST