England vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019 final: Kane Williamson’s perfect weapon to stop England juggernaut revealed

Hosts England will look to end their trophy drought when they take on high-flying New Zealand in a blockbuster ICC World Cup 2019 final at the Lord’s in London on Sunday. Whatever happens in the match, we will have a new World Champions as neither of the two sides have won the showpiece event since the inception of the tournament in 1975. The Kiwis suffered a heartbreak on the similar stage four years ago and will be looking go a step further this time while as for the hosts, they have reached the final for the first time since 1992.

England batsmen have been ruling the roost in the competition and they have powered their way into the final riding on the brilliance of their star hitters. In comparison, England have scored more than 1,000 runs in this World Cup than New Zealand. While, skipper Eoin Morgan (22) alone has hit more sixes in this tournament than the Kiwis combined (21).

It has been astonishing campaign for the England batters as they have hit more sixes in this World Cup (74) than in their previous five tournaments combined. Also, have the same number of centuries in 2019 as their previous eight World Cups combined. Put it another way their century count in 2019 = their century count from 1987 till 2015.

To avoid a similar fate in the final that suffered in the group stage against England, New Zealand will be relying on their star pacer Trent Boult to stop Eoin Morgan and Co. With 17 wickets in the tournament so far, Boult is the second-highest wicket-taker after Lockie Ferguson (18).

Boult holds a good record against the England batsmen and that will surely be playing on the minds of the home side when they take to the field against New Zealand. From star opener Jason Roy to middle-order maestro Ben Stokes, all have been dismissed on multiple occasions by Boult.

Number of dismissals against Boult in ODIs:

3: Jason Roy

3: Joe Root

2: Jonny Bairstow

2: Ben Stokes

2: Jos Buttler

1: Eoin Morgan

Lockie Ferguson may be New Zealand’s highest wicket-taker in the tournament and Matt Henry may be their match-winner of the semis but it is Trent Boult who will be their most trusted Lieutenant against the hosts at the ‘Home of Cricket’.

