England vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019 final: Top five player battles – Morgan and Co face Williamson challenge at Lord’s

England and New Zealand will be gunning to be first time champions when they lock horns against each other in a blockbuster ICC World Cup 2019 final at the iconic Lord’s in London on Sunday. Both teams are well-equipped to end their respective trophy droughts and will be eying immortality when they come face to face in a crunch contest at the ‘Home of Cricket’. There are multiple battles within this big war that is capable of turning the contest into a memorable one. Let’s a look at some important player battles that could decide the outcome of the match in London.

Also Read: New Zealand Predicted XI: Kiwis to make one change against the hosts

Jason Roy vs Trent Boult

Opener Jason Roy has been in outstanding form since his return from injury and his presence at the top makes England a very lethal side. The job of sending him early will fall to speedster Trent Boult, who has been in stunning wicket-taking form for the ‘Black Caps’. Boult has done well against Roy in the past as off 72 deliveries, the Englishman has scored 54 runs and he has been dismissed thrice by the left-hand pacer.

Jonny Bairstow vs Matt Henry

Opener Jonny Bairstow is capable of taking the game away from the opposition in a blink of an eye and he will be eager to produce a fine innings on the biggest stage in the sport. Pacer Matt Henry will be tasked with stopping the right-hander following his heroics against India in the semis. Off 38 Henry deliveries, Bairstow has scored 31 runs and has been dismissed by the pacer once.

Also Read: ‘Please give all genuine cricket fans a chance,’ Neesham’s plea to Indian fans

Joe Root vs Mitchell Santner

Top-order batsman Joe Root is the glue that holds the England innings together, most often than not and his consistency in the tournament has been second to none. Root is likely to come face-to-face with spinner Mitchell Santner, who likes to operate in the middle-overs. Off 142 deliveries from Santner, Root has scored 127 runs but he has been dismissed by the left-arm spinner thrice in ODIs.

Martin Guptill vs Chris Woakes

Opener Martin Guptill has been in woeful form in the tournament but if he gets going in the final, expect England to be on the backfoot straightaway. The job of dismissing him early will fall to pacer Chris Woakes, who was in unbelievable form in the semis against arch-rivals Ausralia. Off 97 deliveries from Woakes, Guptill has scored 115 runs but the right-hander has been dismissed four times by the Englishman.

Also Read: England Predicted XI - Tough call for Eoin Morgan

Kane Williamson vs Mark Wood

Skipper Kane Williamson has been leading Kiwi attack with the blade and much will depend on his showing in the final. Williamson’s consistency in the tournament has been unreal and England will have to get rid of him soon in order to come out on the victorious side. Mark Wood is likely to cause problems for the right-hander as Williamson as he has been dismissed by the pacer twice in the 50-over format. But to his credit, Williamson has scored 135 runs off 108 deliveries from Wood.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 15:43 IST