World Cup Final: Kane Williamson creates history, breaks Mahela Jayawardena’s 12-year-old record at Lord’s

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson scripted history as he became the highest run scoring captain in a single edition of ICC Cricket World Cup on Sunday. Williamson was one run shy of going past former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardena’s record and the Kiwi star did so easily during the team’s World Cup final against hosts England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Williamson was tied with Jayawardena before the championship clash but after getting off the mark against England, he now takes the top spot in this illustrious list.

Click here for ICC World Cup Final: England vs New Zealand LIVE Score

Jayawardena scored 548 runs in 11 innings in the 2007 edition of the tournament while Williamson took just 9 innings to equal his record and in his 10th innings, he etched his name in history books. Australian duo Ricky Ponting and Aaron Finch take the third and fourth sport respectively while former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers complete the top five.

Also Read: Red Devils enthral fans, hand match ball to umpires before World Cup final

Most runs as captain in a single edition of the World Cup -

549* in 10 innings: Kane Williamson (2019)

548 in 11 innings: Mahela Jayawardena (2007)

539 in 9 innings: Ricky Ponting (2007)

507 in 10 innings: Aaron Finch (2019)

482 in 7 innings: AB de Villiers (2015)

Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat. Morning drizzle, which had forced covers on the pitch, delayed start of the match by 15 minutes. New Zealand fielded the same team who beat India in the first semi-final in Manchester. England are playing their fourth World Cup final, against last edition’s runners-up New Zealand. England also retained the same XI who had thumped Australia in the second semi-final with opener Jonny Bairstow overcoming a thigh niggle.

Also Read: Star Sports set to lose Rs 15 crore because of India’s exit

The pitch sported a hint of green which, both captains agreed on Saturday, would please the seam bowlers. New Zealand defended a low total against India in the first semi-final while England proved they were fine either way completing an easy chase against Australia in the other.

(Please note: The list was combined when Kane Williamson got off the mark against England)

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 16:46 IST