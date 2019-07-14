World Cup 2019: Red Devils enthral fans, hand match ball to umpires before England-New Zealand final

The ICC World Cup 2019 final between England and New Zealand got off to a sensational start as the match ball was handed over to the umpires by the Red Devils, the British Army's Parachute Regiment display team, at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday. The parachutists jumped from a helicopter and landed at the venue and handed over the ball to the umpires to mark the opening of the blockbuster championship clash. Fans were left enthralled as the daredevils left a trail of red smoke over the iconic stadium in London.

Members of the Red Devils pictured coming down on the ground at Lord’s Cricket Ground. ( AFP )

Members of the Red Devils deliver the match ball ahead of the final. ( AFP )

Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat. Morning drizzle, which had forced covers on the pitch, delayed start of the match by 15 minutes and the sky was still overcast at the time of the toss.

New Zealand fielded the same team who beat India in the first semi-final in Manchester. England are playing their fourth World Cup final, against last edition’s runners-up New Zealand. England also retained the same XI who had thumped Australia in the second semi-final with opener Jonny Bairstow overcoming a thigh niggle.

The pitch sported a hint of green which, both captains agreed on Saturday, would please the seam bowlers. New Zealand defended a low total against India in the first semi-final while England proved they were fine either way completing an easy chase against Australia in the other.

