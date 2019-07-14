ICC World Cup 2019: Ravindra Jadeja was ‘inconsolable’ after India’s loss against NZ, reveals wife

Ravindra Jadeja ‘s counter-attacking knock was the biggest talking point despite India’s heart-breaking defeat to New Zealand in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019. Jadeja almost single-handedly led India to victory but his dismissal in the crucial stage turned the match towards New Zealand and India lost by 18 runs. And now his wife Rivaba has revealed that the all-rounder was shattered after the loss. Jadeja had hit a whirlwind 77 off just 59 balls.

“He was inconsolable after the loss and kept saying, ‘if I wouldn’t have got out, we could’ve won’. When you lose a match after coming this close, it really hurts and it will be a while before he comes to terms with it,” she told Bombay Times.

His wife went on to add that he has always been the performer when the chips are down and the team needs him.

“If you look at his journey, he has always performed in crunch games, taking wickets and scoring vital runs. When we won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, he was the Man of the Match in the final for his all-round performance,” she pointed out.

After the loss, Jadeja took to social media to post an inspiring message of his post read: “Sports has taught me to keep on rising after every fall & never to give up. Can’t thank enough each & every fan who has been my source of inspiration. Thank you for all your support. Keep inspiring & I will give my best till my last breath. Love you all.”

Jadeja was one of the top-performers for India in the semi-final and his all-round show kept the Kiwis on their toes throughout the game. During the New Zealand innings, he effected a brilliant direct hit to run-out Ross Taylor for 74. He also took a brilliant catch and picked up the wicket of Henry Nicholls.

With the bat, Jadeja was at his supreme best as his 59-ball 77 took India within touching distance of winning the contest. Jadeja and MS Dhoni put together a century partnership to revive the chase but in the end it wasn’t enough as India crashed out of the competition courtesy of this heartbreaking defeat.

