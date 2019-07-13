Rohit Sharma returns to India two days ahead of teammates after World Cup exit - Watch

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai airport Friday night after India’s World Cup exit at the hands of New Zealand in the first semi-final. The ‘Men in Blue’ succumbed to an 18-run defeat to crash out of the competition in a rain-marred clash at Old Trafford. Following India’s ouster, Rohit returned to the country and was pictured at the Mumbai airport, accompanied by his family.

Rohit was in fine form in England where he struck five centuries and set numerous records as India topped the league stage. The right-handed, however, couldn’t replicate the form in the semis and his early dismissal sparked a rare top-order collapse that sealed India’s fate.

Rohit touched down in India couple of days ahead of his teammates as it was earlier reported that the players were stranded in England as return tickets could not be arranged for them. The BCCI reportedly failed to arrange return tickets for the Indian side on time, leaving Kohli, Dhoni and others, including the coaches and support staff stranded in Manchester till Sunday.

The logistic planning went for a toss after India’s exit from the World Cup on Wednesday. The BCCI tried its best but the tickets could not be arranged on time and as per reports, it can only be arranged on or after Sunday, July 14 - the day England and New Zealand will play in the World Cup final at Lord’s.

The Indian cricketers, however, left their team hotel at Manchester on Thursday but is expected to remain in the city till Sunday. “Most of the boys will be in Manchester till July 14 and leave from there. Tickets are being booked after the campaign came to an end yesterday (Wednesday),” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by IANS.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 21:48 IST