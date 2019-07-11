India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019 semi-final: Ravindra Jadeja shares inspiring message after India crash out of World Cup

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja posted an inspiring message for fans after India crashed out of the ICC World Cup 2019 on Wednesday. New Zealand edged India by 18 runs despite fighting half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni as a rare top-order collapse cost them the game at Old Trafford in Manchester. As for New Zealand, they sealed a spot in the final for the second time in as many editions of the tournament.

Also Read: Team India Report Card: The heroes and villains of semi-final heartbreak

After the loss, Jadeja took to social media to post an inspiring message of his post read: “Sports has taught me to keep on rising after every fall & never to give up. Can’t thank enough each & every fan who has been my source of inspiration. Thank you for all your support. Keep inspiring & I will give my best till my last breath. Love you all.”

Sports has taught me to keep on rising after every fall & never to give up. Can’t thank enough each & every fan who has been my source of inspiration. Thank you for all your support. Keep inspiring & I will give my best till my last breath. Love you all pic.twitter.com/5kRGy6Tc0o — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 11, 2019

Jadeja was one of the top-performers for India in the semi-final and his all-round show kept the Kiwis on their toes throughout the game. During the New Zealand innings, he effected a brilliant direct hit to run-out Ross Taylor for 74. He also took a brilliant catch and picked up the wicket of Henry Nicholls.

Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar’s heartfelt message to MS Dhoni

With the bat, Jadeja was at his supreme best as his 59-ball 77 took India within touching distance of winning the contest. Jadeja and MS Dhoni put together a century partnership to revive the chase but in the end it wasn’t enough as India crashed out of the competition courtesy of this heartbreaking defeat.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 18:07 IST