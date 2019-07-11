India vs New Zealand, World Cup semi-final: ‘Retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye,’ Lata Mangeshkar’s heartfelt message to MS Dhoni

It has been built as the last World Cup of MS Dhoni’s career. The 38-year-old wicketkeeper batsman was even rumoured to announce his retirement from cricket at the end of the World Cup. He had hoped to guide Team India to its third world title before hanging up his boots once and for all. However, those dreams were shattered when India crashed out of the tournament on Wednesday after falling to New Zealand in Manchester.

The most crucial moment came for India in the 48th over when Dhoni was at the crease and the Men in Blue needed 25 runs off 11 balls. Dhoni tried to sneak in a double but Martin Guptill was upto the task as threw a bullet throw that hit directly at the stumps. Dhoni was short of the crease and India eventually lost the match by 18 runs.

READ | ‘Hasta la Vista Dhoni,’ Watch how Martin Guptill’s bullet throw broke Indian hearts

Soon, fans started fearing that they might have seen the last of Dhoni as he could announce his retirement in the coming future. They started asking . Joining the bandwagon, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar also urged Dhoni to play on and not announce his retirement from the game.

“Namaskar M S Dhoni ji. Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke Aap retire hona chahte hain.Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye.Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki Retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye.@msdhoni,” Mangeshkar posted on Twitter.

READ | MS Dhoni’s run-out was match turning point - Kane Williamson

All the Indian hopes was on Dhoni’s shoulder but Guptill broke the Indian hearts to send the Kiwis through to their second successive World Cup final. They will face either Australia or England on July 14 (Sunday) at Lord’s to determine the next world champions.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 15:52 IST