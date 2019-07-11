India vs New Zealand, World Cup semi-final: ‘Hasta la Vista Dhoni,’ Watch how Martin Guptill’s bullet throw broke Indian hearts

India crashed out of the World Cup after they lost the semi-final to New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester. Chasing a 240-run target, Virat Kohli and Co suffered a big collapse at the start as they lost their first 3 wickets for just 5 runs. With the big guns in the hut, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni stitched together a 116-run partnership to raise the Indian hopes. But Jadeja departed after scoring a wonderful 77 and it all depended on Dhoni to see India through.

Dhoni tried a quick double in the 48th over but Martin Guptill threw a bullet throw that hit directly at the wickets and send him back to the pavilion.

It was the most crucial moment of the match as Dhoni’s wicket virtually confirmed New Zealand’s qualification to the finals. ICC has now posted an animated video of how Guptill set his target and dismissed Dhoni with a great direct hit.

Guptill wasn’t having the best of World Cups as he had failed to score big runs at the tournament. Guptill had only 167 runs at an average of just 20.87 in the 9 matches he had played so far at the showpiece event. But his most important contribution came at the most crucial moment as Dhoni’s wicket was one of the reason why New Zealand guaranteed their passage into the finals.

New Zealand will play the winner of the other semi-final between Australia and England that takes place on Thursday at Edgbaston. The final of the 2019 World Cup is on 14th July (Sunday) at Lord’s

