India vs New Zealand, semi-finals, ICC World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar weighs in on the MS Dhoni-retirement debate

Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar believes MS Dhoni should be left alone and that calling it quits from the game should remain his personal choice. He also believed that Dhoni should be given the space to go out on his own terms as he had a “special” career in limited-overs cricket. “That’s his personal decision [end of 50-over career]. Everyone should give him that space and respect that. Everyone should respect what his contribution to India cricket rather than starting speculations. After having contributed so much, he should be the one taking that decision,” Sachin told India Today

“How many guys can have a career like this? He has had a special career. The support and belief that people have in him is a reflection of his contribution. People still believed that he could go and finish the game. The game was not over till the time he was out there,” he further added.

Minutes after Dhoni was run out in India’s chase, “Thank You MS Dhoni” became a social media trend. As he walked out, he received warm applause from the spectators at Old Trafford.

Captain Virat Kohli too informed reporters that he has not received any communication from the wicket-keeper about his retirement.

Asked if Dhoni has said anything about his future plans, with the squad for the West Indies tour to be announced soon, Kohli said, “No he hasn’t told us anything as of now.”

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 10:26 IST