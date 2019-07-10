India vs New Zealand, semi-final World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli lavishes praise on Ravindra Jadeja after heroics against Kiwis

India skipper Virat Kohli lavished praise on teammate Ravindra Jadeja after the all-rounder almost snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against New Zealand in ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. Jadeja and MS Dhoni stitched together a century stand and half-centuries from the duo powered India within touching distance of an improbable win after Kiwi pacers tore the Indian top-order apart.

Jadeja, in particular, changed the complexion of the game with his fighting knock and his 59-ball 77 included four boundaries and four massive sixes. Jadeja was also responsible for a stunning direct hit to get rid of Ross Taylor and also plucked a brilliant catch during the Kiwi innings.

After the match, Kohli was asked about Jadeja’s performance and he said: “ I do not think any one of us had to say something to Jadeja after what had happened in the last week. He has three triple hundreds in first-class cricket, the talent has always been there. In my opinion, this was his best knock. He was very motivated. When he was batting, we felt we could have won the match. I am really happy for him.”

New Zealand survived Ravindra Jadeja’s late onslaught to stun India by 18 runs in a low-scoring thriller on Wednesday and reach the Cricket World Cup final for the second time in a row. Twice champions India were reeling at 24-4 in their chase for a modest victory target of 240 in what had appeared to be a lop-sided semi-final.

Jadeja (77) then partnered Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a century-plus stand but India were bowled out for 221 in the final over and New Zealand will play hosts England or defending champions Australia in Sunday’s final at Lord’s. Opting to bat first in the rain-hit contest played over two days, New Zealand’s 239 for eight looked far from imposing against India’s formidable batting lineup.

