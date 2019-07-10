Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Semi-Final World Cup 2019: Taylor holds key in final overs against Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar

India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates: The semi-final clash between India and New Zealand will resume from where it ended on the reserve day at Old Trafford, Manchester.

By HT Correspondent | Jul 10, 2019 11:13 IST
India vs New Zealand, Live score and updates: Unrelenting rain pushed the Old Trafford semi-final between India and New Zealand into its reserve day. When the umpires took the players off the field at the start of the 47th over, New Zealand had huffed and puffed their way to 211 for 5 on a surface which was dry, sluggish and two-paced. As per the rules stipulated by ICC, play will now resume from where it ended and New Zealand will bat out the remaining overs followed by an Indian chase.

 

11:13 hrs IST

Experts not happy with the pitch

Former cricketers have come down heavily on the pitch used for the first World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand here at Old Trafford. New Zealand found it tough to score runs after opting to bat on what seemed to be a slow and two-paced surface here on Tuesday. The Kiwis managed to reach 211 for five in 46.1 overs before rain pushed the match to the reserve day.

10:52 hrs IST

Controversy in the stands, again

Several spectators were Tuesday handcuffed and ejected from Old Trafford during the first World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand after mounting a political protest. The fans were apparently Sikh separatists who wore T-shirts and held banners demanding a referendum on an independent homeland to be carved out of India.

Read more about it here.

10:40 hrs IST

Reserve day beckons

With less than four overs to go in what was a New Zealand batting innings that never really did get going, rain halted play first temporarily for three hours, and then permanently for the day. This, then, ensured that the umpires had no other option than to push the first semi-final of this World Cup into its reserve day on Wednesday, where the match will resume (hopefully, considering there is rain forecast for Wednesday as well) exactly where it left off; Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling the 47th over to Ross Taylor.

