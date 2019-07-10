India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Semi-Final World Cup 2019: Taylor holds key in final overs against Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar

India vs New Zealand, Live score and updates: Unrelenting rain pushed the Old Trafford semi-final between India and New Zealand into its reserve day. When the umpires took the players off the field at the start of the 47th over, New Zealand had huffed and puffed their way to 211 for 5 on a surface which was dry, sluggish and two-paced. As per the rules stipulated by ICC, play will now resume from where it ended and New Zealand will bat out the remaining overs followed by an Indian chase. India vs New Zealand, Live score and updates: