India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Semi-Final World Cup 2019: Taylor holds key in final overs against Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar

India vs New Zealand, Live score and updates: Unrelenting rain pushed the Old Trafford semi-final between India and New Zealand into its reserve day. When the umpires took the players off the field at the start of the 47th over, New Zealand had huffed and puffed their way to 211 for 5 on a surface which was dry, sluggish and two-paced. As per the rules stipulated by ICC, play will now resume from where it ended and New Zealand will bat out the remaining overs followed by an Indian chase.

India vs New Zealand, Live score and updates:

11:13 hrs IST Experts not happy with the pitch Former cricketers have come down heavily on the pitch used for the first World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand here at Old Trafford. New Zealand found it tough to score runs after opting to bat on what seemed to be a slow and two-paced surface here on Tuesday. The Kiwis managed to reach 211 for five in 46.1 overs before rain pushed the match to the reserve day.





10:52 hrs IST Controversy in the stands, again Several spectators were Tuesday handcuffed and ejected from Old Trafford during the first World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand after mounting a political protest. The fans were apparently Sikh separatists who wore T-shirts and held banners demanding a referendum on an independent homeland to be carved out of India. Read more about it here.



