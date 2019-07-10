India vs New Zealand, semi-final World Cup 2019: A stat that gives India hope despite top-order collapse

New Zealand pacers left the Indian chase in tatters after they got rid of the top three batsmen for a meagre score in the ICC World Cup 2019 first semi-final at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. Indian bowlers restricted Kiwis to 239/8 in 50 overs on the reserve day but their chase didn’t go as per plan as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were dismissed for just 5 runs on the board.

Matt Henry provided the first breakthrough by producing an outside edge of Rohit’s bat and Tom Latham took an easy catch behind the stumps. Kohli was sent back into the hut by Trent Boult, who trapped him LBW for 1. The India skipper opted for the DRS but umpire’s call was retained. Rahul too nicked a Henry delivery into the hands of Latham for 1.

India have now set an unwanted record in the history of World Cup semi-finals. 5/3 is the lowest total for the loss of three wickets in World Cup semis. Earlier, Australia held this unwanted record as they were reduced to 8/3 against Windies in the 1996 edition of the tournament in Mohali.

India can take heart from the fact that after setting this record, Australia went on to beat Windies to enter the final. The ‘Men in Blue’ too will be hopeful of a similar impact from their middle order in order to secure a place in the final at the iconic Lord’s on July 14.

