India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019: Ravindra Jadeja runs Ross Taylor out with sensational throw, creates unique fielding record

India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is known for his brilliance in fielding. The left-armer has not only contributed to the team with the bat and ball, but has also been brilliant in the field. In just four overs of New Zealand’s innings ont the reserve day of the World Cup 2019 semifinal, the 32-year-old caused a brilliant run out and then followed it up with another sensational catch as the Kiwis could only reach 239/8 in 50 overs.

In the 48th over, Taylor flicked a ball towards midwicket and tried to run a couple. Jadeja picked the ball and threw a fast direct hit on to the striker’s end. Taylor was caught off crease and had to walk back for 70.

What an incredible piece of fielding from Jadeja as Taylor comes back for two and he's run out for 74 with NZ 6/225 after 48 overs.



In the next ball of the next over, Jadeja was standing at mid-on and jumped up in the air to pluck a catch after Tom Latham slogged a slow one.

With the dismissal, Jadeja created a unique fielding record as he managed to save overall 41 runs in 2 matches. The allorunder has saved 24 runs in the inner ring while 17 in the outfield. New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, who saved 34 runs in 9 games, is in the second position.

Chasing 239, India got off to a poor start after losing their top three batsmen Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli with just 5 runs on the board.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 15:56 IST