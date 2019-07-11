India vs New Zealand: Team India Report Card of ICC World Cup semi-final clash in Manchester

India’s campaign in the ICC World Cup has come to an end with a defeat in the semi-final to New Zealand in a rain interrupted match, that saw the encounter being played over two days. India’s top-order crumbled under pressure and the Kiwis secured a place in the final despite fighting half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni. A century stand between Jadeja and Dhoni gave hope but scoreboard pressure got to them and India went down fighting in the match. Here is India’s report card for their match against New Zealand -

Rohit Sharma - Rating: 0/10, Verdict: Very Poor

It was an unfortunate end to a glorious campaign for Rohit Sharma. He slammed five centuries but failed on the stage where it mattered the most. Rohit was undone by a delivery from Matt Henry and his dismissal sparked a rare top-order collapse for India in the chase.

KL Rahul - Rating: 0/10, Verdict: Very Poor

After KL Rahul slammed a century against Sri Lanka, it seemed that he had found form just the right time. However, the stylish right-hander failed to deliver on the big stage. Rahul poked at a delivery outside the off stump and became the third Indian batsman to head back into the hut for just 5 runs on the board.

Virat Kohli - Rating: 0/10, Verdict: Very Poor

Another World Cup semi-final, another failure for skipper Virat Kohli. He may have led the team well and rotated the bowlers around well during the Kiwi innings but failed spectacularly in the chase. He ended the tournament without a century score under his belt but not being able to take the team home on the biggest stage will sting more.

Rishabh Pant - Rating: 3/10, Verdict: Poor

Rishabh Pant was sent to bat at number four and rebuild the innings after the dismissal of three top-order batsmen. Pant gave a good account of himself during his stay in the middle and hist four boundaries in his 56-ball innings. However, his inexperience came to the fore and he lost his wicket in trying to hit a big shot.

Dinesh Karthik - Rating: 0/10, Verdict: Very Poor

Dinesh Karthik was promoted up the order after India’s top-order collapse but he couldn’t do justice to the team management’s decision as he was dismissed for just 6. Although, it will be argued that he was dismissed by a sensational catch from James Neesham but ever before that, he didn’t look comfortable out there. He took 20 balls to open in account.

Hardik Pandya - Rating: 3/10, Verdict: Poor

All-rounder Hardik Pandya too was guilty of playing a rash shot after getting his eye in the chase. India needed him to stick around after the fall of quick wickets but he went for an extravagant shot and lost his wicket. With the ball, he ended up giving 55 runs in 10 overs on a wicket where 4 runs per over was the average economy rate.

MS Dhoni - Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

Wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again showed his importance to the team. He held the innings together after the collapse and helped India edge closer to the Kiwi target. Dhoni scored 50 runs off 72 deliveries and his innings included one four and one six each. A stunning direct hit ended his innings and also India’s chase.

Ravindra Jadeja - Rating: 10/10, Verdict: Excellent

If one cricketer didn’t deserve to come out on the losing side was all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. He effected a brilliant run-out, took a stunning catch and also picked up a wicket. But he saved his best for batting as he revived the Indian chase with a 116-run stand with Dhoni. He smashed 77 runs off 59 deliveries which included four boundaries and four sixes each. But he finally ran out of steam was his dismissal proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Team India.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very Good

Fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a good outing against New Zealand and he was among the wickets as well. He ended up with three wickets and helped India restricting the Kiwis to a sub-par score. He proved to be economical as well as he gave away just 43 runs in 10 overs. He was dismissed for a first ball duck when India needed quick runs in the dying stages of the chase.

Jasprit Bumrah: Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very Good

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was once again at his stunning best and he provided an early breakthrough to the team as well. He gave away just 39 runs in 10 overs and was one of the main reasons why India managed to stifle the Kiwi top-order.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal scalped the prized wicket of Kane Williamson but apart from that, he didn’t contribute much for the team’s cause. In 10 overs, he gave away 63 runs and his economy rate was the highest among the Indian bowlers. In comparison, Jadeja gave away just 34 runs in his 10 overs.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 16:14 IST