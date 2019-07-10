India vs New Zealand, semi-final World Cup 2019: ‘By bits ‘n’ pieces of sheer brilliance, he’s ripped me apart’ - Sanjay Manjrekar on Ravindra Jadeja

Former India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was all praise for Ravindra Jadeja after he produced a brilliant all-round performance in India’s ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal encounter against New Zealand in Manchester on Wednesday. Manjrekar, who was subjected to criticism for calling Jadeja a ‘bits and pieces cricketer’, lauded the all-rounder for his brilliant 77 with the bat and said that he was proven wrong by Jadeja’s ‘sheer brilliance’. India were defeated by 18 runs but Jadeja earned praise from experts and fans alike.

“By bits and pieces, he has completely ripped me apart today. By sheer brilliance, he has proved me wrong on all fronts. But this is not the Ravindra Jadeja we have seen very often. In the last 40 innings, his highest score has been around 33. Today, he was brilliant. Economical with the ball and the familiar celebration that you see more in Test matches with him,” Manjrekar said after the encounter.

Manjrekar had said: ““I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner.”

Manjrekar’s words didn’t go down well with Jadeja and he wrote on social media: ““Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.”

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

New Zealand survived Jadeja’s late onslaught to stun India by 18 runs in a low-scoring thriller on Wednesday.

Twice champions India were reeling at 24-4 in their chase for a modest victory target of 240 in what had appeared to be a lop-sided semi-final. Jadeja (77) partnered MS Dhoni in a century-plus stand but India were bowled out for 221 in the final over and New Zealand will play hosts England or Australia in Sunday’s final at Lord’s.

