Despite winning 2019 World Cup for England, Ben Stokes nominated for New Zealander of the Year award

Ben Stokes was the star of the show in the final of the ICC World Cup between hosts England and New Zealand at Lord’s. Stokes played a match-winning innings of 84 runs to guide England to the score of 241, which tied the match with the Kiwis. In the subsequent super over, Stokes again stole the headlines as hit 8 runs off 3 balls to give New Zealand a target of 16 to win the World Cup.

Eventually, England managed claim their maiden World Cup title after the super over was also tied and they were named the winners on the basis of scoring more boundaries in the final. After the match, there was a lot of talk on Stokes’ heritage. The all-rounder was born in New Zealand but moved to England when he was 12. Stokes’ father Gerard played in the rugby league for the Kiwis. His father even stated that he supported New Zealand in the final despite his son turning out for England as he stays in Christchurch

Now, amid the entire , Stokes has been nominated for the New Zealander of the Year award. Along with Stokes, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has also been nominated for the prestigious award.

‘Stokes might not have been playing for the Black Caps but, having been born in Christchurch where his parents now live and with Maori ancestry, there’s clearly a few Kiwis about who think we can still claim him,’ The chief judge of the award Cameron Bennett stated.

Bennett was also impressed by the way the NZ captain conducted himself in the final despite the heartbreaking loss to England.

“He’s been the embodiment of the qualities we cherish as New Zealanders courage, fairness, humility,” Bennett concluded.

