World Cup 2019: Ben Stokes won the final for England, but his father was supporting New Zealand, here’s why

England allrounder Ben Stokes turned out to be the unlikely hero for the host nation in the World Cup 2019 final against New Zealand. The left-handed batsman hammered an unbeaten 84 run to save his side in the regulation overs, and then ensured England post a massive total in the Super Over, which remains out of bounds for New Zealand. His heroics won him the man of the match award trophy in the final, and England their first World Cup trophy.

But away from all the drama, Stokes’ father was supporting New Zealand. Wondering why?

Stokes was born on June 4, 1991 in New Zealand and spent early years of his life in Christchurch. He moved to England when he was 12 after his father, Gerard took a rugby coaching contract in Cumbria. Despite the cricketer settling down in England, his parents continue to stay in Christchurch.

Gerard, who played as a New Zealand rugby leagye player, told stuff.co.nz that he was supporting the BlackCaps in the final, but is elated to see his son’s performance in the final.

“I really am disappointed for the Black Caps; it’s such a shame someone had to walk away without the trophy. Hand on heart, I am overjoyed for Ben and the team, but I am still a New Zealand supporter,” he said.

“I don’t think they would have been able to hold him back. He’s was obviously fatigued but he’s pretty fit at the moment and all the hard work has paid off. He’ll be feeling for the Black Caps, but not as countrymen, He would have thought how the New Zealand boys would be feeling. They are very close units; both teams get on well and respect each other,” he added.

