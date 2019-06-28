ICC World Cup 2019: India’s orange jersey to be worn against England officially unveiled, see pics

It was earlier revealed that team India will be donning an orange-coloured away jersey against the hosts England in the upcoming World Cup fixture between the two teams in Birmingham on Sunday. The twitter was ablaze with speculations on what the jersey would look like.

The wait came to an end on Friday as Nike India, the official apparel sponsor of BCCI, released official images of the jersey.

India’s orange jersey. ( Nike India )

“The ODI and Away Kit designs launched this year are inspired by the young new generation of India and the fearless spirit of the national teams,” a press release said.

India will wear orange jersey against England. ( Nike India )

“Similar to the recently launched ODI Kit, the away kit is designed to enhance dynamic movements and modern requirement of the sport and the athletes. While the new engineered mesh and strategically placed sweat zones help enhanced breathability for the team on the field, new placket construction, the flex crest, garment cut angles and slash taping all add to making the new jersey lighter, more breathable and helps the athletes be agile on the field,” it further added.

India are currently unbeaten in the World Cup with five wins in six and games and a lone draw. The men in blue just need a win in their next three games to book a spot in the semifinal stages.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 18:50 IST