World Cup 2019 Qualification scenario: Pakistan’s clinical win over New Zealand spices up semifinal race

The World Cup has burst into life in the final stages of the qualifying games. England losing to Australia and Sri Lanka has left the hosts on shaky ground, spicing up the competition. Australia have sealed their last-four berth, and New Zealand and India too are expected to go through, but the hopes of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan too have risen.

India need victory over West Indies at Old Trafford on Thursday to qualify, but eight of the 10 teams were in the reckoning, with South Africa and Afghanistan eliminated.

Here is a look at the equation ahead of the last 10 days of group matches:

Australia (Played 7, Won 6, Lost 1—12 points) are in the semis and currently atop the table. Their last two matches are against New Zealand (June 29) and South Africa (July 6).

New Zealand (Played 6, Won 5, N/R 1—11 points) are pretty much through. Their position ahead of Wednesday’s game against Pakistan was such that a win will put them atop the table. They play Australia (June 29) and England (July 3) and one win from the games will be enough even if they lose to Pakistan.

India (Played 5, Won 4, N/R 1—9 points) play West Indies (June 27) on Thursday, followed by England (June 30), Bangladesh (July 2) and Sri Lanka (July 6). Two wins will be enough.

England (Played 7, Won 4, Lost 3—8 points) are under pressure after the loss to Australia. They have to win both their tough games, against India (June 30) and New Zealand (July 3). They can make it with one win if Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan falter.

Bangladesh (Played 7, Won 3, Lost 3, N/R 1—7 points) are in with a realistic chance. They can contend for a last-four berth if they win their last two games, against India (July 2) and Pakistan (July 5).

Sri Lanka (Played 6, Won 2, Lost 3, N/R 2—6 points) will have to win their last three games, versus South Africa (July 28), West Indies (July 1) and India (July 6), to qualify, or even two if England lose one of their last two group matches and Bangladesh one.

Pakistan (Played 6, Wins 2, Losses 3, N/R 1—5 points) have sprung to life after a shaky start. They were seventh ahead of Wednesday’s tie against New Zealand. They need to win all three (v New Zealand, Afghanistan (June 29) and Bangladesh (July 5) to be in the qualification race.

West Indies (Played 6, Won 1, Lost 4, N/R 1—3 points) are all but out with only a mathematical chance. They play India (June 27), Sri Lanka (July 1) and Afghanistan (July 4).

Note: The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals on points. If points are equal, number of wins, net run rate and then head-to-head record will come into play. If that game was washed out, the higher ranked team will go through.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 11:22 IST