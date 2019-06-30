World Cup 2019 semi-final qualification scenario: Australia’s win over NZ brings good news for England, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Australia cruised to an 86-runs victory over New Zealand at Lord’s on Saturday to give an interesting twist to the ICC World Cup points table. Usman Khawaja and pace spearhead Mitchell Starc starred for the defending champions to further enhance their chance of finishing at the top of the table. Australia, now comfortably sit at the top of the World Cup points table with 14 points.

Australia’s victory not only solidified their position at the top but also brought good news for the likes of England, Pakistan and Bangladesh, who are fighting for a spot in the semi-finals.

New Zealand (11 points in 9 matches)

Remaining matches: Against England at the Riverside Ground on July 3

Australia’s victory meant, New Zealand are still not confirmed for semi-finals. The Kiwis need to win their final group match against England to qualify for the semi-finals.

New Zealand, despite being one of the first favourites, will be knocked out if they lose their last match to England and if the latter the beats India. But if England loses against India on Sunday then the Kiwis will automatically secure qualification along with India, leaving England, Bangladesh and Pakistan fighting for one-spot.

England (8 points in 7 matches)

Remaining matches: 1) Against India at Edgbaston on June 30

2) Against New Zealand at the Riverside Ground on July 3

Bangladesh (7 points in 7 matches)

Remaining matches: 1) Against India at Edgbaston on July 2

2) Against Pakistan at Lord’s on July 5

3 wins from 7 matches and they have to face India and Pakistan. If they win all their matches, they will finish with 11 points and can still qualify if England win not more than one

Pakistan (9 points in 8 matches)

Remaining matches: Against Bangladesh at Lord’s on July 5

Pakistan’s narrow win against Afghanistan kept them alive in the tournament. They would have to beat Bangladesh in their remaining match and hope that England don’t win more than one of the remaining two matches.

Sri Lanka (6 points in 7 matches)

Remaining matches:

1) Against West Indies at the Riverside Ground on July 1

2) Against India at Headingley on July 6

Sri Lanka will have to play 2 more matches and they will be against West Indies and India. These matches won’t be easy, but they have the possibility of finishing with 10 points if they win all two matches. They will qualify only if England lose all their remaining matches, Bangladesh do not win more than two and Pakistan lose at least one.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 16:25 IST