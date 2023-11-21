World Cup 2023 in India sets all-time tournament attendance record of 1.25 million

The just-concluded Cricket World Cup attracted a tournament-record 1.25 million spectators during the six-and-a-half-week event, which ended Sunday with Australia beating India by six wickets for its sixth title. Australia's Travis Head acknowledges teammates as he walks off the ground after his dismissal during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between against India, at the Narendra Modi Stadium(PTI)

The International Cricket Council said Tuesday that the tournament had 1,250,307 spectators. With six games to go, the spectator figures had already surpassed the one million mark.

The India attendance figures surpass the earlier marks of the 2015 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand, which attracted 10,16,420 spectators and the 2019 edition in England and Wales, which had 7,52,000 fans.

The 10-team tournament in India saw each team play the others once to advance to the semi-finals. There were 48 matches played overall for a total average attendance of about 26,000.

It was the 13th edition of the World Cup, with the first being held in 1975.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said the one-day international (ODI) tournament had been a "great success."

"The staggering attendance demonstrates the enduring appeal of cricket and excitement the ODI format continues to offer," Tetley said in a statement, adding that the tournament also broke multiple broadcast and digital viewership records.

"It has been an event that has not only entertained but also united cricket fans globally in a celebration of the sport."

Catch all the Latest cricket news, and Live score related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON