World Cup: Bangladesh spin punch floors Afghanistan

Mujeeb Ur Rahman forgetting his box, that vital pelvic area safety equipment for batters, encapsulated an error-strewn performance from Afghanistan that had Bangladesh needing less than a full day's work on Saturday to win by six wickets at Dharamsala's picture-postcard setting of a stadium and begin their third successive ODI World Cup campaign with a win.

Five of the last six Afghanistan batters were bowled. The first four failed to capitalise on starts. Dismissed for 156 in 37.2 overs leaving their famed spin attack led by Rashid Khan too little to defend, Afghanistan then dropped Mehidy Hasan Miraz twice. Promoted to No.3 after Tanzid Hasan was run out, Miraz made 57 and took 3/25.

After Litton Das had so much gap between bat and body to a Fazalhaq Farooqi delivery that you could see the Dhauladhar range through it if you wanted to, Miraz was joined by Najmul Hossain Shanto (59). They put on 97 for the third wicket, both accelerating after the 26th over as Bangladesh tried to improve the net run rate. Rahmat Shah’s spectacular catch, leaping at mid-off to pouch a lofted drive one-handed, to dismiss Miraz was too late to change the outcome which was sealed with an Afghanistan misfield in 34.4 overs.

“Miraz along with Shanto are the form players. They bring a lot of confidence to the dressing room,” Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan told the official broadcasters after the match.

Put into bat, Afghanistan paid for trying to play square of the wicket to Shakib and found his mastery over left-arm spin and guile honed over 16 years of 50-over cricket too much. Shakib has had his share of transgressions, has fallen out of favour with Bangladesh’s cricket board but when in the mood, there are few all-rounders who can influence a game like him.

Shakib brought himself on in the seventh over and struck in his next to stop the openers, who get 42% of runs for Afghanistan, from taking control. Opening bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam had been inconsistent on a small ground and with a six each, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran were motoring through the power play having put on 47.

Till Zadran (22) tried to sweep Shakib and got foxed by the extra bounce. Shah’s poor shot first ball after drinks led to another top-edge and fell to Shakib on 18. “The early wickets by Shakib bhai put them under pressure,” said Miraz at the innings break. Shakib finished with 3/30.

Hashmatullah Shahidi too fell on 18 though by then off-spinner Miraz was hitting the right notes. Having taken 37 deliveries to get to 18, Shahidi knew he had to change gears. But Miraz, who had a wide that went for a boundary in a first over in which he conceded nine, held one back and the Afghanistan skipper holed out in the deep.

Then, Gurbaz, top-scorer with 47 off 62 balls, scooped Mustafizur Rahman and from 112/2, Afghanistan were 112/4. And in a free fall for the rest of the innings, the last three wickets falling on 156. The batters’ shot selection is likely to give Afghanistan coach Jonathon Trott a lot to ponder over.

“We knew if we got one wicket, we can get another two or three quickly. I am happy that we never really let the pressure go away,” said Shakib. “I am happy to have contributed with the ball, but I think all five bowlers chipped in.” Bangladesh used six but Mahmudullah bowled only one over.

