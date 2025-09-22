World Cup: Dynamic pacers could make the difference

New Delhi: For Hayley Matthews, the past few weeks have been about lingering heartbreak. The West Indies captain is sitting out the ongoing Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) with a shoulder injury that will require surgery. For a player who has rarely spent time away from the field in more than a decade, the break feels both strange and perhaps, a blessing in disguise. File photo of West Indies allrounder Hayley Mathews (WPL)

“It’s a bit disappointing not being able to play,” Matthews told HT in an interaction facilitated by FanCode. “I would have loved to be a part of the CPL, especially with the (Barbados) Royals winning the last two years, having an opportunity to go out a third year. But the shoulder has been niggling, and I do have to take care of it. I head for surgery this week, and then I have about nine to 12 weeks out to kind of recover and get the shoulder right.”

But if the injury is one frustration, the other cuts far deeper. For the first time in 25 years, West Indies will not feature at a women’s ODI World Cup. In the Qualifiers in Lahore in April, West Indies chased down the target but needed to it a little quicker to pip Bangladesh’s net run rate. The global tournament, starting on September 30, will be played in India and Sri Lanka.

Matthews, 27, who appeared visibly emotional reflecting on the qualifiers that ended in disappointment, said, “It was certainly very sad. Probably still is, and it’s going to hurt a bit watching the games play over the next month or two,” the player from Barbados said.

“We shed a few tears after the tournament was over, especially that last match against Thailand where we got so close. Missing it by the smallest amount was really disappointing. We knew we weren’t at our best during the tournament and that’s the reason we didn’t qualify. But yeah, it’s still going to hurt when the tournament starts.”

For a cricketer who has rarely missed action, Matthews sees perspective in the forced time off from the game. “I’ve been playing without a major injury for the last 10 years so I haven’t really had the chance to have a big break. Probably not the ideal situation, but it might be a blessing in disguise. I kind of get the time off now to reset because 2026 is going to be very busy for us.”

For someone who has dominated in India not just in the maroon jersey but also in the Women’s Premier League, watching from the outside will sting. Yet, Matthews’ analytical mind has ideas on what might define the World Cup in India.

“I feel like spinners are always going to do really well down there,” she explained. “But the key could be a really good opening bowling pair with pace. If you have dynamic pacers who can come out and take early wickets with the new ball, that’s going to make a big difference. Knowing that spin is probably going to be reliable, it’s those first few overs that will matter. A leg-spinner like Alana King (Australia) could have a lot of success in India.”

She also spoke of the game’s evolution, particularly with the rise of power hitting. According to Matthews, leagues like WCPL are helping players unlock new levels in their game. Exposure and increased game time mean they are ready for the international stage sooner than they would have been.

“Leagues like these are bridging the gap, especially in the West Indies. So, a lot of players who haven’t reached the international level yet now have the opportunity to do things that they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to do.

“It’s certainly growing more and more. You see so many big hitters now – players like Chinelle Henry (Windies), Grace Harris (Australia) – who can change a game in the blink of an eye. Teams want match-winners who can do that within a few balls. I play a slightly different role sometimes, building my innings before accelerating but it’s great to see how much it’s grown.”