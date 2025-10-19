World Cup: Indian chase goes awry after Knight’s ton

Indore: After the loss against Australia, India coach Amol Muzumdar spoke about how “a finish in the game is more important than the start”. And before the match against England began, it was clear that the clash would reveal which side responded better under pressure. For the third game in a row, when it came down to the final moments, India fumbled. This time by an agonising four runs. England players celebrate after beating India by four runs in Indore on Sunday. (AP)

Set a target of 289, India needed a complete performance to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Instead, despite a brave 125-run partnership between Smriti Mandhana (88) and Harmanpreet Kaur (70), they fell agonisingly short, undone by England’s control in the closing overs.

With this win, England sealed their spot in the semis behind Australia. India must now win both their remaining games against New Zealand and Bangladesh to have a chance of sealing the final spot. South Africa have also qualified.

Knight’s sweeping success

England’s innings was built around a familiar figure, Heather Knight (109 - 91b, 15x4, 1x6), their former captain. What she produced in Indore was a batting tutorial in control and precision, and a masterclass in the art of sweeping. Against India’s spinners, Knight attempted 15 sweep shots, scoring 37 runs off them with eight boundaries. Whether it was Sneh Rana’s flight, Deepti Sharma’s dip or Amanjot Kaur’s pace off, Knight found a way to get down early, pick her spot and find scoring opportunities.

A sweep through square leg off Sree Charani, a reverse behind point off Deepti, and a slog-sweep over midwicket — Knight’s ammo was the sweep. Her partnership of 113 with Nat Sciver-Brunt was central to England’s total.

The pair, who’ve added over 2,000 runs together in ODIs, again steadied the middle overs after Tammy Beaumont’s dismissal — Deepti’s 150th ODI wicket — and Amy Jones’ 56. But even when Knight was run out after reaching her century, England’s momentum held long enough to reach 288/8. But for a late collapse the total could have gone past 300.

It was a score built not on force or timing but on intelligence and craft. “Used my sweeps a lot, seemed to be quite effective,” Knight, who scored her fifth ODI hundred, said. It was a reminder of what England had missed when she was sidelined earlier this year with a serious hamstring injury, especially during their home series loss to India.

Kaur–Mandhana raise hope

India’s reply began tentatively. Chasing for the first time in the tournament, they faced a probing new-ball spell from Lauren Bell with Linsey Smith tightening the screws with left-arm spin from the other end. Just one boundary came in the first six overs and things got worse when Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol fell inside the Powerplay — before Sophie Ecclestone had even bowled.

India, on 36/2, were staring at another uphill chase. And with Jemimah Rodrigues dropped, the responsibility again rested on captain Harmanpreet Kaur and deputy Smriti Mandhana. Their partnership is one India had been craving for, the one that’s rescued them before and had to do it again. They now have six century stands.

Harman, who had looked ruffled earlier in the day after a missed review against Beaumont, knew what was at stake. When she reached fifty, she didn’t even raise her bat. Her duel with Nat Sciver-Brunt was the highlight of the chase — a lap-scoop improvised off a change of line, followed by a short-arm pull in front of square that carried all her intent.

Coming off a quiet start to the tournament, Mandhana followed up her fifty against Australia with another composed knock, piercing the field with precision. Even as cramp hit, she anchored the innings with poise, guiding Deepti Sharma and signalling for calm between overs.

But just as India seemed to be cruising, the familiar unravelling began. Harman, on 70, fell trying to guide Sciver-Brunt fine, only to find Emma Lamb.

Mandhana, visibly tired, mistimed a shot to long-off on 80. Her 67-run stand with Deepti (50 off 57) had kept India on course, but the momentum had shifted.

Yet again, succumbing to pressure, the Indian line-up collapsed. Deepti fell playing her trademark sweep. England, sharp in the field and disciplined in their death bowling, clawed back again. India needed 23 off the last two overs. Bell conceded just nine in the 49th over. Linsey Smith then closed it out as India finished short yet again.

Three games, three finishes that slipped away. India now find themselves in a tricky position. As England celebrated a semi-final berth, the Indian dressing room was a picture of gloom.