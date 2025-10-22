World Cup: Under-pressure India face NZ in virtual quarterfinal

NAVI MUMBAI: One can well imagine the pressure Harmanpreet Kaur’s players will feel on Thursday afternoon when they walk out to face New Zealand at the DY Patil Stadium. It is a virtual knock-out in a home World Cup where a packed stadium will scrutinise every move. India face the heat after three straight losses where one more wrong step means staring at the exit. India's Smriti Mandhana during a practice session ahead of an ICC Women's World Cup ODI match against New Zealand Women. (PTI)

India and New Zealand face off in what is seen as a virtual quarterfinal, an intense battle for the last semi-final spot in the ODI Women’s World Cup. Seven-time champions Australia, South Africa and four-time winners England have booked their last-four spots.

India will have to turn up for the high stakes game at the Navi Mumbai ground. The hosts are in a desperate situation after frittering away advantageous positions against South Africa, Australia and England for a series of defeats that has left them fourth on the table with four points. They are ahead of former champions New Zealand only on net run rate.

The positive though is that their big guns have started to fire. Stylish opening batter Smriti Mandhana has back-to-back fifties (80 & 88) after a tough start to the campaign. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has also shown signs of regaining form with a composed 70 against England before the run chase unravelled in Indore on Sunday. In the lower-order, Richa Ghosh has hit top gear, while Deepti Sharma has played a useful hand more than once to go with her effective spin bowling.

However, it doesn’t augur well for any side which after five games into the tournament, that too at home, remains unsure about the best combination. Do they stick with six bowlers or return to five and get Jemimah Rodrigues back in for the crucial game?

In batting, India’s weak links have been opener Pratika Rawal and No.3 Harleen Deol. Both are steady batters with sound technique but are a work in progress when it comes to power-hitting. Jemimah might come into the playing XI but is in a similar mould. Coach Amol Muzumdar admitted there is pressure and it is important to not just start well but finish well.

“We always reiterate within the team that it’s important to start well, but even important to finish better. We’ve had that discussion. Hopefully, going forward, we will,” said Muzumdar.

Playing the crucial game at the DY Patil ground should help India’s cause. It is a familiar venue for the home players because of the T20 Women’s Premier League apart from international games (India have played 8 T20Is here).

WASHOUTS HIT NZ

New Zealand’s campaign has been hard hit by two washouts in Colombo. To their frustration, inclement weather has followed them to Navi Mumbai and there is a possibility of interruption on Thursday as well.

New Zealand have one win besides one point each from the two washed out matches against co-hosts Sri Lanka and Pakistan, games they would have been confident of winning.

India though have the advantage considering that New Zealand face a tougher opponent in England in their last game while India play Bangladesh to round off their league fixtures.

The White Ferns will however take confidence from their superior record against India in ODIs, having won six of their last nine games since 2022.

They are well-versed with the conditions here as well having played a three-match ODI series in 2024 when they stretched India. The two sides also played a couple of games in preparation for the World Cup, at BCCI’s Center of Excellence in Bengaluru last month. India won both those rain-truncated games, but bowling was an issue as NZ got to 232/8 in 42 overs and 273/9 in 50 overs.

India’s bowling continues to be under the scanner. They bank heavily on Deepti’s off-spin. She has been consistent, taking 13 wickets in the tournament besides scoring 133 runs with two fifties. Her record against NZ is impressive – since 2015, she has scored 300 runs and taken 15 wickets against the White Ferns.

In the 2024 three-match ODI series, Deepti made the difference with 56 runs and six wickets to emerge the Player-of-the-Series. Even against England on Sunday, the off-spinner and left-hand batter took four wickets and hit a composed 50.

In the 2024 series decider, Smriti hit a match-winning hundred, and India will hope for another such performance from their vice-captain. It augurs well that she has come into her own, scoring 80 and 88 in the last two games.

NZ’S KEY PLAYERS

By her standards, Amelia Kerr is having a quiet tournament, having taken just six wickets in five games. With the bat too, the 33 against Australia is her best score in three innings. But India will be wary of her allround threat as she can single-handedly take the game away.

Skipper Sophie Devine has been in supreme touch (260 runs - 1x100, 2x50, avg 86.66). Opener Suzie Bates is yet to hit form but has seven fifty-plus scores in India. Seasoned pacer Lea Tahuhu is in form, having taken nine wickets in five games with three-wicket hauls against Australia and Bangladesh.

It’s make-or-break time for India, and they will know only the tough rise in such situations.