'World Masters League T20 brings together some of the finest cricketing talents': Jonty Rhodes

Jonty Rhodes was named the brand ambassador of the World Masters League T20 for its 2024 season. The legendary South African cricketer will witness and call the thrilling action of the league that gets underway in August 2024.

Expressing his delight, Rhodes said he is excited to promote some of the best cricketers in the world. "I am honoured to be a part of the World Masters League T20 as the brand ambassador. This tournament brings together some of the finest cricketing talents from around the globe, and I am thrilled to support and promote such an exciting event."

Renowned for his exceptional fielding and dynamic presence on the cricket field, Jonty Rhodes brings unparalleled expertise. He represented South Africa in 52 Tests and 245 ODIs from 1992 to 2003. With a batting average of 35.66 in Tests and 35.11 in ODIs, he amassed over 8,000 international runs. Rhodes is celebrated for revolutionizing fielding standards globally.

Speaking about the South African legend World Masters League CEO Rajeev Mishra said: "We are delighted to welcome Jonty Rhodes as our brand ambassador. His immense contribution to cricket and his vibrant personality align perfectly with the spirit of the World Masters League T20."

The World Masters League T20 will feature six dynamic teams: Indraprasth Warriors, Gulf Superstars, Sydney Spartans, Colombo Titans, Lahore Lions, and Caribbean Pirates. Jonty Rhodes is looking forward to witness the greats of the game take the field in iconic Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

The league features star players from cricketing powerhouses such as India, Australia, West Indies, and England.

Herschelle Gibbs will illuminate the cricket field during the tournament. Joining Gibbs on this prestigious platform are former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and former Sri Lanka cricketers Angelo Perera and Dhamika Prasad.

Former Indian domestic cricketers Jesal Karia, Bipul Sharma, Amitoze Singh, Anureet Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ishwar Chaudhary and Robin Bist all have all signed up for the World masters league T20 Draft.

With six teams competing in 19 thrilling matches, the World Masters League T20 promises non-stop entertainment for cricket enthusiasts. As the iconic players prepare to showcase their prowess on the field, fans can anticipate a unique and enthralling experience unlike any other.