World record chase takes Bengal women to semi-final

Kolkata: Bengal set a world record by successfully chasing a target of 390 in the quarter-final of the women’s domestic one-day trophy against Haryana in Rajkot on Monday. Powered by Player-of-the-Match Tanusree Sarkar’s 83-ball 113 (20 fours), Bengal won with five balls to spare and enter the semi-final. Haryana batter Shafali Verma scored 197 off 115 deliveries to help set a colossal 390-run target against Bengal (AFP)

The previous world record chase in women’s List A cricket was 309 by Northern Districts against Canterbury in New Zealand’s one-day competition. In 2019, Northern Districts reached 312/7 in 44 overs after Canterbury scored 308/7 in their quota of 50. The highest domestic one-day score before this was 356/4 by Railways against Chandigarh in 2021.

“It was an unbelievable victory,” said Bengal head coach Probal Dutta. “Yesterday, during the pre-match meeting, I told the girls that the pitch will be batting friendly and no one should panic at any point. Today, during the innings break, I told the batters, have faith and belief in yourselves and we can do it,” he was quoted as saying in a media release by Cricket Association of Bengal.

Jhulan Goswami, mentor to the senior state side, said: “It is a fantastic win. To have the mindset of chasing down this massive target is brilliant. The girls believed in themselves and the win is truly special.”

The win comes less than a week after Bengal won their first national under-15 girls’ tournament.

Put into bat, Haryana powered to 389/5 riding Shafali Verma’s 197 off 115 deliveries. Ignored for India’s shorter formats, the explosive batter hit 22 fours and 11 sixes. This was Verma’s second century of the competition after scoring 139 off 98 balls against Uttar Pradesh.

Verma was involved in a 173-run opening partnership with Reema Sisodia (58). After Verma fell in the 39th over, Triveni Vasistha (46) and Sonia Mendhiya (61) kept the momentum going.

Bengal replied with openers Dhara Gujjar and Sasthi Mondal bringing up the innings’ 100 in nine overs. Gujjar scored 69 off 49 deliveries; Mondal 52 off 29. Batting at No.3, Sarkar, who also took 3/56 dismissing Sisodia, Diya Yadav and Vasistha with her medium-pace, ensured the tempo did not flag. Also, chipping in with healthy contributions were wicket-keeper Priyanka Bala (88 not out off 81 balls) and Prativa Rana (28 off 26).

Brief scores: Haryana 389/5 in 50 ovs (Sisodia 58, Verma 197, Mendhiya 61; Sarkar 3/56) lost to Bengal 390/5 in 49.1 ovs (Gujjar 69, Mondal 52, Sarkar 113, Bala 88; Vasistha 2/69).