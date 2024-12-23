Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

World record chase takes Bengal women to semi-final

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 23, 2024 08:51 PM IST

Tanusree Sarkar’s 113 off 83 balls crucial in reaching 390-run target set by Haryana in BCCI’s one-day tournament

Kolkata: Bengal set a world record by successfully chasing a target of 390 in the quarter-final of the women’s domestic one-day trophy against Haryana in Rajkot on Monday. Powered by Player-of-the-Match Tanusree Sarkar’s 83-ball 113 (20 fours), Bengal won with five balls to spare and enter the semi-final.

Haryana batter Shafali Verma scored 197 off 115 deliveries to help set a colossal 390-run target against Bengal (AFP)
Haryana batter Shafali Verma scored 197 off 115 deliveries to help set a colossal 390-run target against Bengal (AFP)

The previous world record chase in women’s List A cricket was 309 by Northern Districts against Canterbury in New Zealand’s one-day competition. In 2019, Northern Districts reached 312/7 in 44 overs after Canterbury scored 308/7 in their quota of 50. The highest domestic one-day score before this was 356/4 by Railways against Chandigarh in 2021.

“It was an unbelievable victory,” said Bengal head coach Probal Dutta. “Yesterday, during the pre-match meeting, I told the girls that the pitch will be batting friendly and no one should panic at any point. Today, during the innings break, I told the batters, have faith and belief in yourselves and we can do it,” he was quoted as saying in a media release by Cricket Association of Bengal.

Jhulan Goswami, mentor to the senior state side, said: “It is a fantastic win. To have the mindset of chasing down this massive target is brilliant. The girls believed in themselves and the win is truly special.”

The win comes less than a week after Bengal won their first national under-15 girls’ tournament.

Put into bat, Haryana powered to 389/5 riding Shafali Verma’s 197 off 115 deliveries. Ignored for India’s shorter formats, the explosive batter hit 22 fours and 11 sixes. This was Verma’s second century of the competition after scoring 139 off 98 balls against Uttar Pradesh.

Verma was involved in a 173-run opening partnership with Reema Sisodia (58). After Verma fell in the 39th over, Triveni Vasistha (46) and Sonia Mendhiya (61) kept the momentum going.

Bengal replied with openers Dhara Gujjar and Sasthi Mondal bringing up the innings’ 100 in nine overs. Gujjar scored 69 off 49 deliveries; Mondal 52 off 29. Batting at No.3, Sarkar, who also took 3/56 dismissing Sisodia, Diya Yadav and Vasistha with her medium-pace, ensured the tempo did not flag. Also, chipping in with healthy contributions were wicket-keeper Priyanka Bala (88 not out off 81 balls) and Prativa Rana (28 off 26).

Brief scores: Haryana 389/5 in 50 ovs (Sisodia 58, Verma 197, Mendhiya 61; Sarkar 3/56) lost to Bengal 390/5 in 49.1 ovs (Gujjar 69, Mondal 52, Sarkar 113, Bala 88; Vasistha 2/69).

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On