World Test Championship: India's top 5 run-getters, Virat Kohli is third in list

The maiden ICC World Test Championship commenced from August 2019 and India finished on top of the table, to qualify for the final where they will take on New Zealand. Virat Kohli's team played a total of eight series and they won seven out of those.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne leads the run charts in the maiden ICC Test Championship with an astonishing 1675 runs from 13 Test matches at an average of 72.82.

For India, Ajinkya Rahane is the surprise leader of the pack, and finds himself in the number five spot of the overall list. Here are India's top 5 run-getters in WTC so far.

Ajinkya Rahane - M: 17, Runs: 1095, Avg: 43.80, 100/50: 3/6

Rahane has often been criticised for his lack of consistency in Test matches but he has produced the goods for the team in this past two years. The defining innings of this period came at Melbourne as the middle-order batsman stroked a fluent century while captaining the team in Virat Kohli's absence. His century formed the foundation of India's comeback from their calamitous second innings collapse in Adelaide and was the start of a miraculous rearguard which saw a young and battered team fight their way to a 2-1 series win.

Rohit Sharma - M: 11, Runs: 1030, Avg: 64.37, 100/50: 4/2

One of India's finest limited-overs opener finally found his niche in red-ball cricket when he started opening the innings for the team. Rohit and the Indian team management must be thinking, 'what took us so long to arrive at this decision?' Well, better late than never. He has been in top form in Indian conditions and showed glimpses of what he brings to the table even on foreign pitches, with a few gutsy knocks in Australia. India need Rohit to fire if they are to win the final.

Virat Kohli - M: 14, Runs: 877, Avg: 43.85, 100/50: 2/5

The Indian captain hasn't managed to score a Test century in well over a year now and has now gone 12 innings without a century since scoring a 136 against Bangladesh in Kolkata, in India's first ever pink ball Test at home. He has scored three half-centuries since then and looked well placed to score a century in the first innings of the Adelaide Test before being run out. India need its captain to get the big runs he is known for and the WTC Final is the best platform to roar back to form.

Mayank Agarwal- M: 12, Runs: 857, Avg: 42.85, 100/50: 3/2

The opening batsman was one of the finds of the 2018-19 tour of Australia and went on to build on his initial success with good scores both at home and away. He was India's highest scorer in the dismal tour of New Zealand. But repeated failures in the first two Tests against Australia meant he lost his place to the young Shubman Gill, who impressed. Gill though is short of runs and Agarwal could get a look in for the WTC final due to his experience.

Cheteshwar Pujara - M: 17, Runs: 818, Avg: 29.21, 100/50: 0/9

He is the rock of India's batting line-up but Cheteshwar Pujara has struggled to score big runs over the past two years and it shows in his average of under 30. India's number 3 though has done his job of putting a price on his wicket and has often bailed the team out of tough situations.