Updated World Test Championship points table after dominant India crush South Africa

Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja, led the charge on day 5 as the hosts trampled South Africa by 203 runs in the first Test.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India crushed South Africa by 203 runs
Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja, led the charge on day 5 as the hosts trampled South Africa by 203 runs after lunch on the final day. While Shami ended with 5 wickets, Jadeja broke the back of the visitors by picking up 3 wickets in one over.

There was resistance offered by Dane Peidt and Senuran Muthusamy for the 9th wicket, but then Shami came back into the attack and finished off the job by claiming the final couple of wickets. With this win, India bagged 40 points and continue to lead the World Test Championship points table with 160 points. South Africa have not opened their account.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami joins Jasprit Bumrah in unique list

New Zealand and Sri Lanka take the next two positions with 60 points. Australia and England round off the top 5 with 56 points each.

Speaking at the end of the match, Indian captain Virat Kohli lauded the all-round effort of his side and for being relentless on a sluggish surface.

“It was a hard grind because of the conditions, especially the weather conditions. And the pitch slowed down too. It’s all about the attitude. If fast bowlers are going to think that spinners are going to do all the work, then it doesn’t justify their place. They ask for shorter spells so they can give 100%. That’s when you see guys like Shami, Ishant, Jasprit and Umesh as well doing well. It’s all about wanting to make a play for the team even in conditions that are difficult. Jaddu and Ash again, really good. Pitch was flat, they got a few boundaries away,” Kohli said at the end of the match.

“All the guys lived up to their strengths. Batting heroes were obvious. But bowlers had it tougher in this game. This lot of SG balls is much better than the last one. If it softens up, there’s literally nothing happening after 40-45 overs. Will still like it to be harder till about 60 overs,” he further added.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 14:44 IST

