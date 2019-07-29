World Test Championship will add context to Test cricket: Virat Kohli

World Test Championship, the International Cricket Council’s bold and ambitious project to keep cricket’s oldest and longest format in good health and relevant kicked was launched officially on Monday and several top cricketers have hailed it. Comprising the top nine Test playing nations in the world, the WTC will begin from August 1 with the renewal of cricket’s oldest rivalry as Australia and England face each other in the Ashes.

India, the top dogs in Test cricket, will take on West Indies in an away series next month and captain Virat Kohli is all set for this new beginning. “We are awaiting the ICC World Test Championship with great enthusiasm as it adds context to the longest format of the game. Test cricket is very challenging and coming out on top in the traditional form is always highly satisfying. The Indian team has done really well in recent years and will be fancying its chances in the championship,” Indian skipper Virat Kohli said.

India have had a consistent run in the whites under Kohli’s leadership, winning almost everything on home turf. After a near miss in South Africa and crucial loss in England, Kohli finally led the Indian team to their first ever series win in Australia earlier this year.

In the championship, a total of 71 Test matches will be played across 27 series over two years. The top two teams will then contest in the ICC World Test Championship final in June 2021 in the UK. Points will be up for grabs during each match and each team will play three home and three away series. Each series will count for 120 points, distributed over the number of matches in a series.

For example, a two-match series will mean 60 points for each Test while a three-match series will give 40 points to each Test match. A tie will be 50 per cent of the points available, whereas a draw will be a 3:1 points ratio. The matches will be played in the same format as bilateral series but with the added context of a competition and one champion team. The number of matches in each series can vary between a minimum of two matches, to a maximum of five matches.

The first cycle of the WTC consists of only five-day matches and will include day-night matches. Only matches identified as part of the WTC will count towards the championship.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 12:30 IST