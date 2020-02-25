World XI squad announced for T20I series against Asia XI: Faf du Plessis to lead, Chris Gayle included

cricket

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 17:14 IST

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis will be leading World XI for the T20I series against Asia XI at the Mujibur Rahman Centenary series. The squad, which will be coached by Tom Moody, also includes West Indies stalwarts Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard while young wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran also made the cut. Alex Hales and Jonny Bairstow were included from England and Andrew Tye was the only one from Australia in the side. The two-match T20 series will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on March 18 and 21.

READ: Kohli, Pant among six Indians in Asia XI for T20I series against World XI

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and youngster Rishabh Pant were among the six India players included in the Asia XI. The other India cricketers who were included in the squad are Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

While Rahul will be available for just one match, Kohli’s selection for the matches will be decided later. Considering the hectic schedule of the Indian team, it remains to be seen if Kohli makes him available for the games in Dhaka.

READ: ‘Will start doubting if even singles are not coming’: Kohli to batsmen

World XI: Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis (C), Nicholas Pooran, Ross Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Kieron Pollard, Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye, Mitchell McClenaghan

Asia XI: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Tamim Iqbal, Virat Kohli, Liton Das, Rishabh Pant, Mushfiqur Rahim, Thisara Perera, Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lasith Malinga, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

NOTE: KL Rahul available for one match, Virat Kohli’s selection subject to confirmation.