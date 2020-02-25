e-paper
Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant among six India cricketers included in Asia XI for T20I series against World XI

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant among six India cricketers included in Asia XI for T20I series against World XI

The other India cricketers who were included in the Asia XI squad for the Mujibur Rahman Centenary series are Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

cricket Updated: Feb 25, 2020 15:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli, left, celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Peter Handscomb with teammate Rishabh Pant.
Virat Kohli, left, celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Peter Handscomb with teammate Rishabh Pant.(AP)
         

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and youngster Rishabh Pant were among the six India players included in the Asia XI which will take on the World XI side at the Mujibur Rahman Centenary series. The two-match T20 series will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on March 18 and 21. The other India cricketers who were included in the squad are Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav. While Rahul will be available for just one match, Kohli’s selection for the matches will be decided later. Considering the hectic schedule of the Indian team, it remains to be seen if Kohli makes him available for the games in Dhaka.

READ: ‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’ - Kapil Dev

Team India is currently in the middle of a full tour of New Zealand which ends on March 4. A week later, India will host a three-match ODI series against South Africa beginning March 12 in Dharamsala. The second game will be played in Lucknow on March 15 and third in Kolkata on March 18. The IPL also starts on March 29.

If the first T20 in Dhaka is held on March 18, then Kohli can’t play that game as he will be on national duty.

READ: ‘When you leave so many boundary balls...’: Ex PAK captain on India defeat

For Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman will take part in the series while Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane also found a place in the 15-member squad.

Asia XI: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Tamim Iqbal, Virat Kohli, Liton Das, Rishabh Pant, Mushfiqur Rahim, Thisara Perera, Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lasith Malinga, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

NOTE: KL Rahul available for one match, Virat Kohli’s selection subject to confirmation.

(With PTI inputs)

