India vs New Zealand: ‘Do not understand selection, new team in almost every match’ - Kapil Dev questions India after defeat in 1st Test

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 10:49 IST

Former India captain Kapil Dev has questioned the Indian management for continuously chopping and changing the playing XI and for not giving players a long rope to feel settled in a particular role. Kapil was not happy with the way the side performed after they went down to New Zealand by 10 wickets in the first Test in Wellington. “Have to praise New Zealand, they are playing very good cricket. The 3 ODIs and this Test match, they have been excellent. If we analyse this match critically, well, I do not understand how can one make so many changes. There is a new team in almost every match. No one in the team is permanent, if there is no security over your place, it will affect the form of the players,” Kapil told ABP news.

‘Such big names in the batting order, if you cannot score even 200 runs in 2 innings, you have not been able to conquer conditions. You have to focus more on planning and strategy,” he further added.

The World Cup-winning captain was also surprised at the non-inclusion of KL Rahul in the side and said that a player should be picked on his form and not according to the format.

‘I do not understand. There is a lot of difference between when we played and what is happening now. When you build a team, you have to give confidence to players. When there are so many changes made, it does not make sense. Management believes in format-specific players. Rahul is in great form, he is sitting out, it does not make sense. I believe when a player is in form, he needs to play,” the legendary all-rounder said.