'Worst waste of time is arguing with a fool...': Naveen's cryptic post weeks after 'Kohli started the fight' comment

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has been making headlines ever since his appearance for Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League in May this year. He was at the center of a verbal spat between the camps of his Lucknow Super Giants team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and infamously sledged Virat Kohli following the end of the match. The fight eventually spiralled further and Kohli came at loggerheads with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir as well. Naveen-ul-Haq in action during IPL 2023(AP)

Naveen has since been using social media to post cryptic stories and comments regularly which make it seem he has something to get off his chest about the incident. It has been exactly two months since the incident – and Naveen, on his official Instagram account, posted a cryptic video showcasing a fable of a tiger arguing with a donkey. The video ends on a rather blunt note.

The quote towards the end of the video reads: “The worst waste of time is arguing with the fool and fanatic who does not care about truth or reality, but only the victory of his beliefs and illusions. There are people who no matter how much evidence we present to them, are not in the capacity to understand, and others are blinded by ego, hatred, and resentment, and all they want is to be right even if they are not.”

Naveen was part of the LSG team that lost to RCB during the playoff push. Ever since the incident, cryptic and heated barbs were swapped between all parties involved in the clash, including on Twitter by Kohli and in interviews by Gambhir.

Naveen recently claimed that the interaction was instigated by Kohli grabbing the pacer’s hand and shared insults and heated words. Naveen had come under fire from Indian fans after the comment as well. Interestingly, Naveen has had disciplinary issues in other matches and leagues as well, particularly in the Lanka Premier League and the Big Bash League.

