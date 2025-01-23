'Would've drawn 2-2 in Australia...': Shardul Thakur's grace-saving fifty sparks fresh debate after Rohit, Jaiswal fail

Shardul Thakur produced a fighting knock of 51 off 57 balls to salvage Mumbai’s innings after a shocking collapse against Jammu & Kashmir on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai. Walking in at 47/7, Thakur lived up to his nickname, “Lord,” by leading a spirited lower-order recovery that ensured Mumbai avoided an embarrassing two-figure total. Shardul Thakur after reaching his fifty (X)

Opting to bat first on a wicket offering assistance to seamers, Mumbai’s star-studded batting line-up, featuring Indian internationals Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, and Ajinkya Rahane, crumbled under relentless pressure from J&K’s disciplined bowling attack.0

Rohit, returning to domestic cricket following BCCI’s mandate for Indian players to participate in Ranji Trophy, lasted just 19 deliveries. Attempting a trademark pull off Umar Nazir Mir, he mistimed the shot to mid-off, departing for a mere 3 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, also eyeing a strong domestic performance ahead of the Champions Trophy, fell for 4, trapped leg-before by Auqib Nabi, who exploited the new ball effectively. Shreyas Iyer (11) and Ajinkya Rahane (12), two more experienced campaigners, failed to steady the innings, while Shivam Dube registered a duck.

Umar Nazir Mir emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for J&K, claiming 4 wickets and dismantling Mumbai’s top order with a lethal mix of accuracy and movement. By the time Thakur arrived at the crease, Mumbai’s innings seemed destined for disaster.

However, Thakur exhibited remarkable resilience and counter-attacked with precision, smashing six boundaries and a six. Partnering with Tanush Kotian, who contributed a valuable 26, Thakur added 63 runs for the eighth wicket, dragging Mumbai’s total to 120 before being bowled out.

Shardul's knock justifiably became a hot topic on the internet, with many claiming the all-rounder's presence could've made a difference in the recently-concluded series against Australia, which India lost 3-1. A fan also demanded Shardul's inclusion for the away Tests against England, which take place in July/August later this year.

Here's how fans reacted to Thakur's gritty knock:

Speaking about his knock, Thakur credited his IPL and international experience for helping him manage pressure situations. “It’s about staying calm and looking for scoring opportunities when the team needs it,” he said.

Despite Thakur’s heroics, Mumbai’s batting collapse will remain a point of concern as they prepare for a second-innings fightback. J&K’s bowlers, led by Umar Nazir Mir and Auqib Nabi, deservedly stole the spotlight with their outstanding performance, putting their team in a commanding position to push for an upset victory.